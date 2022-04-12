The Bear’s Den, April 12, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears sign Tavon Young, former Ravens slot cornerback - RSN - Nickel corner is a critical position in Matt Eberflus’ defense, and he’s got his man for the job.

2022 NFL draft: 10 wide receivers the Bears should target - Bears Wire - The Bears are looking to add some weapons for Justin Fields. With how deep this wide receiver draft is, here are their top 10 options.

The Bears Are Meeting With the NFL Draft’s Fastest Wide Receiver Prospect - Bleacher Nation - Between their need to add receiver help and a specific desire to add speed, Tyquan Thornton visiting the Bears makes so much sense.

Bears Sign CB Tavon Young - Da Bears Blog - Tavon Young is a good player. And a smart signing.

We keep talking about size-speed WRs for the #Bears, but Baylor’s Tyquan Thornton isn’t mentioned enough.



6-2 weapon with long arms and 4.28 speed who’s a dangerous deep threat. If Poles doubles down on WRs, Thornton is a Getsy dream on Day 3. pic.twitter.com/BP81U8bz8b — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 1, 2022

Bears sign cornerback Tavon Young on 1-year deal - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran cornerback Tavon Young to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday morning. Young, 28, spent the last six years with the Baltimore Ravens.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Matt Eberflus Adds Familiar Face to Chicago Bears Roster (And Tommie Harris Joins) - CHGO - In this episode the guys discuss Matt Adams joining the Chicago Bears. Plus, Tommie Harris joins!

POLISH SAUSAGE

Lovie Smith: I'm a believer in Davis Mills and what he'll do for us - ProFootballTalk

Davis Mills is in line to start and nothing that head coach Lovie Smith said at the start of the team's offseason program on Monday hinted at any second thoughts about going all in with the second-year player. Smith praised Mills for organizing workouts with his teammates over the last couple of months and working to recruit other players to come to Houston.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Report - Former Baylor receiver Tyquan Thornton visits the Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - If all goes well, the big play receiver might be in play for the Bears.

Ramachandran’s Deep Dive Into The NFL Draft: Part 1 - Windy City Gridiron - There are a variety of different approaches to the NFL Draft, but which one is the most effective?

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

