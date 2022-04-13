The Bear’s Den, April 13, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

CHGO Bears Podcast: Does Justin Fields Have to Be Elite for the Chicago Bears to Win? - CHGO - In this episode the guys discuss whether or not quarterback Justin Fields needs to become an elite player for the Chicago Bears to win.

Making the Case: Why the Chicago Bears should draft Kaiir Elam - CHGO - Here’s why the Chicago Bears should draft Florida’s Kaiir Elam.

2022 NFL draft: Tracking Bears’ official pre-draft visits - Bears Wire - Here’s a tracker of the Bears’ reported pre-draft visits ahead of the 2022 NFL draft.

Da Bears Blog’s Tuesday Draft Profiles: Hey, the Bears Need a Punter! [VIDEOS] - This kid has the potential to be a game changer at the position. Rarely do punters have highlight reels like this, but Araiza has one of the more powerful legs in recent memory. He’s going to get drafted.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Member of Congress says the allegations against the Commanders read like something out of the Godfather - ProFootballTalk

- Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.) said this to John Keim of ESPN.com: “Quite frankly, as you go through the allegations it reads like a description of some organization out of the Godfather and not an NFL football team.”

Congress sends letter to FTC detailing allegations of financial improprieties by Dan Snyder - Hogs Haven - More details on the accusations against Dan Snyder

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Sunderbruch's Draft Research Project: Draft Classes - Windy City Gridiron - Not every draft class carries the same chances for success, and even a small sampling suggests that classes vary appreciably from year to year.

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.