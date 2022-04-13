Mocking the Mocks: ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Bears taking a corner

The latest mock draft form ESPN’s O.G. Draftnik, Mel Kiper Jr., has the Chicago Bears going in a direction that is sure to rile up a portion of the fan base, because it seems like Kiper is going best player available with Chicago’s first pick in the second round, Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon.

“The Bears could go several ways here, including offensive tackle, wide receiver and guard,” Kiper writes. “With Gordon still available, though, I’d pounce. He has lockdown traits and didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage last season. There has been a great history of teams finding starting corners in the second round, and Gordon has a great chance to play early.”

Gordon (6’, 200 pounds) has the physical traits and experience to quickly transition to the pro game, and being coached up for a Tampa 2(ish) zone based defense could be what he needs to fine tune his technique.

Kiper’s board only has 7 wide receivers and 7 offensive lineman off his board at this point with the Bears picking at 39, so if the real draft fell this way they’d have a plethora of options.

Kiper does have the Bears going offense with their second 2nd-round pick, and at 48 overall he mocks Tulsa offensive lineman Tyler Smith to Chicago.

“I mentioned Chicago’s offensive line need at No. 39, and Smith could play a role at guard or tackle,” Kiper writes. “He played left tackle for the Golden Hurricane, but some teams view him as a better guard at the next level. He has to be more consistent and work on his technique — he was called for a whopping 12 penalties last season — but the tools are there.”

Smith has been a favorite of many Bears’ fans, due to his mean-streak, but he will need to be coached up at the next level and may not be an immediate starter.

Would you guys like it if the real draft fell this way for the Bears?