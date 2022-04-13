Bears have second meeting with QB Chris Oladokun

On Wednesday it was reported by Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that the Chicago Bears held a virtual meeting with well-travelled quarterback Chris Oladokun. This is the second time the Bears have met with Oladokun, and there are several teams that have been doing work on the small school prospect.

Oladokun (6’2”, 213) started his collegiate career at South Florida in 2017, and he started 2 games in 2018 for them going 22 of 44 passing for 285 yards, with 3 touchdowns and an interception. He then transferred to Samford where he played for 2 years while making 9 starts in the 19 games he played in.

Last season he played for the Jackrabbits of South Dakota State and he led them to the semifinals of the FCS Championship. He threw for 3,164 yards (62.0%), with 25 touchdown passes, and 7 interceptions. He also ran for 166 yards and 2 TDs, while catching 2 TD passes for 32 yards.

The Bears currently have Justin Fields at QB1, the recently signed Trevor Siemian as their QB2, Nick Foles as a likely trade candidate, and Ryan Willis to push for a QB3 or practice squad spot, but Oladokun’s athleticism closer resembles that of Fields’ which is something the Bears may want to target as they look for a young QB for a reserve role.

I asked our Lead Draft Analyst Jacob Infante to give me a quick scouting report on Oladokun and here’s what he told me.

“Oladokun is a guy I haven’t done a ton of work on, but he’s been rising up boards the last few weeks. He has a live arm and offers above-average athleticism for the quarterback position. He’s a work in progress mechanically but could be a solid priority free-agent pickup.”

Bsides the Bears, the Steelers, Buccaneers, Eagles, and Cardinals are a few teams that have met with Oladokun so far.