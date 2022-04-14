The Bear’s Den, April 14, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS NOT POLITICSSSSS

Ken’s Note: Yesterdays political outbursts in the Den were entirely unacceptable, and I consider it a personal slap in my face that some of you who KNOW BETTER did that. Feel free to skip the apologies if you DID know better. Not interested in words. Thankfully Lester & Kev were able to step in after Josh notified the team. Kev has his ban-stick ready, and there is no bag limit.

LETS GET ON WITH IT

CHGO Bears Podcast: Jarrett Payton Talks Chicago Bears NFL Draft Prospects - CHGO - In this episode, Jarrett Payton joins to discuss the Chicago Bears’ needs in this year’s NFL Draft, Justin Fields’ development and more.

Every Chicago Bears draft pick in the last 10 years - Bears Wire - Get ready for a trip down memory lane with every Bears draft pick dating back to 2012.

Are the Bears Stepping Back Because They Don’t Believe in Justin Fields, or Simply Because the Roster Was a Mess? - Bleacher Nation - In the opinion of Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, the lack of moves from the new regime reveals their belief that Fields is NOT the franchise QB of the future.

Are the Bears Hinting at Their Draft Plans With Their Recent Prospect Visits? - Bleacher Nation - Bears GM Ryan Poles says he wants more picks. Could the Bears be positioning themselves to land some late-round draft capital?

There is a Growing Consensus Around the Bears Drafting ... A Cornerback (?) in Round 2 - Bleacher Nation - There’s plenty of chatter connecting the Bears and Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon in draft circles right now.

Dannehy: If Bears Sincerely Like Montgomery, Expect Extension - Da Bears Blog - If the Chicago Bears actually like David Montgomery, you can bet they’ll end up paying him.

Could Bears already be thinking of moving on from Fields? - 670 The Score - Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk joined the Dan Bernstein Show to discuss whether the new Bears regime believes in second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Chicago Bears Q&A: Who will start at left tackle? - Chicago Tribune - Voluntary minicamp is next week. But before players head to Halas Hall, Brad Biggs answers your Chicago Bears questions weekly.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Derek Carr: Throwing to Davante Adams again is like riding a bike - ProFootballTalk - Las Vegas signed Derek Carr to a three-year contract extension on Wednesday, which potentially keeps him a Raider through the 2025 season. In Carr’s Wednesday press conference, he told reporters that it’s been “so good” to have Adams as his teammate again.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Baker Mayfield on the Browns: "I feel disrespected" - ProFootballTalk - “I feel disrespected,” Mayfield said in a lengthy appearance on the YNK Podcast. “One hundred percent. Because I was told one thing, and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now.”

New York governor claims other cities had interest in Bills' relocation - ProFootballTalk - Not everyone was on board with the use of $600 million in public money from the state of New York for a new stadium in Buffalo. The payment is included in the state’s $220 billion budget for 2022-23. Erie County will commit $250 million toward the project, with the NFL and the Bills committing $550 million in financing.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears have second meeting with QB Chris Oladokun - Windy City Gridiron - On Wednesday it was reported by Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed that the Chicago Bears held a virtual meeting with well-travelled quarterback Chris Oladokun. This is the second time the Bears have...

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: ESPN’s Mel Kiper has the Bears taking a corner - Windy City Gridiron - The latest mock draft form ESPN’s O.G. Draftnik, Mel Kiper Jr., has the Chicago Bears going in a direction that is sure to rile up a portion of the fan base, because it seems like Kiper is going...

Curl: 2022 NFL Chicago Bears Offseason - Who GMed it better? - Windy City Gridiron - Patti uses Fanspeak's online GM program to try her hand at fixish-ing the Bears

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.