On Thursday The Draft Network’s Justin Melo reported that the Chicago Bears held a virtual meeting with SMU wide receiver Danny Gray, which came one day after Gray shared on his Instagram that he visited the Bears at Halas Hall.

When he was in high school the 6’2”, 199 pound Gray was a Texas State Champion in the 100-meter dash and the 4x100-meter relay, he put up an impressive 4.33 in the forty at the NFL Combine, but most importantly his speed shows up on the football field (49 receptions, 803 yards, 9 TDs, in 10 starts a season ago) as his 16.4 yards per catch can attest.

He’s a likely day three pick in a very deep class of receivers — Jacob Infante has a 5th round grade on him — and The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said, “If there’s a Darnell Mooney in this class, it’s Danny Gray.”