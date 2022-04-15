The Bear’s Den, April 15, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Bears pre-draft depth chart: After a month of free agency, holes remain at WR, OL, CB – The Athletic - We break down what the Bears depth chart looks like to see where GM Ryan Poles should be looking to add talent in the coming weeks.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Would You Rather Have Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Or ...? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys debate where Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields ranks among NFC quarterbacks.

Justin Fields feels ‘very comfortable’ in new Bears offense - Bears Wire - Bears HC Matt Eberflus promises Luke Getsy’s offense will be ‘very QB friendly’ for Justin Fields.

Thursday Draft Profiles: Second Round Secondary Options [VIDEOS] - Da Bears Blog - The Bears have picks 33 and 52. So I’ve isolated the DBs Wilson has being selected between 35th and 50th.

Tackle prospect Nick Petit-Frere fits Bears’ draft profile - 670 The Score - Ohio State offensive tackle prospect Nick Petit-Frere fits the profile of what the Bears are looking for in the NFL Draft as they seek to build around second-year quarterback Justin Fields.

Packers sign WR Sammy Watkins to one-year contract - Acme Packing Company - The deal is worth “up to” $4 million, but expect the number before incentives to be substantially less.

Floyd Mayweather says he will pay an NFL team $20 million if it signs Antonio Brown and move doesn’t work out - CBSSports.com - That’s not exactly how all this works

Report: Cardinals have not made contract offer to Kyler Murray - ProFootballTalk - NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday that the Cardinals have yet to make an extension offer to Murray. And Murray’s agent Eric Burkhardt informed Arizona weeks ago that he was pulling his opening proposal off the table.

Mike Mayock wanted to keep Rich Bisaccia, which likely explains Mayock’s departure - ProFootballTalk - Mayock had a strong belief the Raiders should promote Bisaccia, previously the special teams coach, to the full-time head coaching job.

