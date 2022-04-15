Mocking the Mocks: A closer look at The Athletic’s 7-round haul for the Bears

The Athletic’s Dane Brugler dropped a full seven round mock draft yesterday, and while he didn’t allow himself to work any trades into his mock, he did make it a point to pay close attention to “scheme fits, organizational trends and reported interest level (30 visits, formal meetings, etc.) to make sense of all 262 selections.”

Some of his picks for the Chicago Bears were hit and miss to me, but take a look at what he mocked and let us know what you think in the comment section.

Here’s his full mocked haul for the Bears.

2 (39) Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State 2 (48) Perrion Winfrey, DT, Oklahoma 3 (71) Darian Kinnard, OT/G, Kentucky 5 (148) Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame 5 (150) CorDale Flott, CB, LSU 6 (186) Smoke Monday, S, Auburn

Watson is a receiver a lot of analysts are pegging for the Bears, as he’s a true X at 6”5”, 208 pounds, and his athleticism and speed both pop on tape.

Going defensive tackle at 48 overall seems like a BPA pick, but Winfrey has the size (6’4”, 292) and speed (4.89 forty) to make an immediate difference as a rookie.

Coming out of day two with an offensive lineman seems likely for the Bears, but I’m not sure Kinnard (6’5”, 345) is an obvious athletic fit for Chicago’s new offense. He does play the game with an edge that GM Ryan Poles would like, so that could endear him to the new regime.

Day three is a good place to fined running backs, but I’d be surprised to see Chicago get Williams at this point. He has exceptional receiving skills out of the backfield, but his average RB speed may not be what the Bears are looking for.

I mocked LSU’s Flott to the Bears in the fifth round a couple weeks ago, and while he’s an athletic 6’2”, he’ll need to add to his 175 pound frame.

Smoke Monday has one of the best names in this class, but Monday (6’3”, 199) is a physical player with a lot of upside at this point in the draft with the intangibles that head coach Matt Eberflus would love.

What do you guys think about Brugler’s mock? Would you like it if this was the Bears’ actual haul?