Matt Eberflus: Justin Fields will be in a “quarterback-friendly” offense

This off-season, the Bears have not been short on praise for their new offensive set-up. Mere weeks after gassing up his first-time offensive coordinator, Luke Getsy, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus appeared on The Cris Collinsworth Podcast earlier this week.

In sticking to the theme and perhaps the central question in Halas Hall — Eberflus couldn’t stop talking about how Justin Fields will have the proper support.

“I think he’s in a great spot,” Eberflus said. “He’s been meeting with the offensive staff, and he feels very comfortable in this offense.”

After enduring whatever Matt Nagy’s offensive scheme resembled last season, an offense predicated around Fields’ strengths and keeping him comfortable must be a breath of fresh air. It’s a fact not lost on one of the key leaders at Halas Hall.

“It’s going to be very quarterback-friendly for him,” Eberflus continued. “It’s been quarterback-friendly for a lot of guys in the past. You can see the way that it’s coached, the rhythm and timing of it, of the passing game, is really going to help him understand when to get rid of the ball, what his progressions are. He’s going to have a clear understanding of what the offense is. And he’s really doing a good job right now of grasping that and helping to teach it to the other players as well.”

That last part might be the next important step in the process, and something Fields can’t control: Adding more players — meaning receivers — to learn the Getsy offense. Only time will tell what the Bears add in terms of playmakers during this month’s draft.

At the very least, with a new regime in place, it seems there are stellar initial signs all around for the hopeful future of the franchise in Lake Forest.