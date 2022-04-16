Report: Bears have met with Cole Strange

According to WCG’s Jacob Infante, the Chicago Bears have met with Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange, whose stock has bene on the rise since his time in Mobile at the Senior Bowl and after working out at the NFL Combine.

The athletic 6’6”, 301 pounder dominated at the FCS level, and while his experience as mostly been at guard, he has worked out at center to provide his new team some interior versatility.

“Strange projects as a seamless fit for what the Bears likely want to run in their blocking scheme,” Infante tells me. “He’s a natural athlete with good mobility and speed, and he also uses his hands very well and plays with a nasty edge. He should be able to start from Day 1 and develop into a quality starter.”

His toughness, intelligence, and play to the whistle mentality makes him a possible target for GM Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus.