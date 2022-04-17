The first round in our third annual WCG Member Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest went up yesterday and you guys seriously brought your GM’ing skills to the table!

WCG Member Tony Cliffton took home the crown in 2020 and Scottnetz came through last year. Scottnetz just missed the cut this year for the finals, so we will have another new Champ!

Before we reveal the finalists, I want to thank everyone for sharing your mocks, rec’ing, and commenting on the discussion. You guys continue to make WCG the best Bears site around.

Here are the finalists and their Bears mock drafts! Vote for your favorite!

Bchuk44

39. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

55. Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

71. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State

87. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

150. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor

186. Danny Gray, WR, SMU

Traded picks 48 and 148 to AZ for picks 55 and 87

Dave Wannstash

43. Christian Watson, WR North Dakota State

48. Troy Anderson, LB Montana State

71. Cole Strange, OL Tennessee-Chattanooga

75. Logan Hall, DT Houston

150. Tyquan Thorton, WR Baylor

186. Kellen Dietch, OT Arizona State

Denver ‘23 5th

Chi #39 and Chi #148 for ATL #43 and #74

Chi #74 for Den #75 and ‘23 5th

KingRob47

48. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

54. Bernhard Raimann ,OT, Central Michigan

71. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

85 .Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

148. JT Woods, S, Baylor

150. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon

201. Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

215. Cordell Volson, OG, North Dakota State

I sent pick 39 to NE for 54 and 85

Sent 186 and a 7th rounder next year (Figuring it would be bad) to ARZ for 201 and 215

PeanutPunch83

48. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa

58. George Pickens, WR, Georgia

71. Logan Hall, DT, Houston

74. Cole Strange, G, Chatanooga

148. JT Woods, S, Baylor

150. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh

186. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers

Traded pick 39 to Ryan Pace’s Atlanta Falcons for picks 58 and 74

x160630

48. Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan

64. Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati

71. Logan Hall DT Houston

79. Troy Andersen LB Montana State

148. Jelani Woods TE Virginia

164. Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State

165. Marcus Jones CB Houston

Los Angeles Chargers 2023 4th Round

Las Vegas Raiders 2023 4th Round

Traded pick 39 to Denver Broncos for picks 64, 75, & 2023 4th Round pick

Traded picks 75 & 186 to LA Chargers for 79 & 2023 4th Round pick

Traded picks 150 & 2023 5th round pick to LV Raiders for picks 164 & 165

Once a winner is crowned I’ll refresh this article with your name in the title announcing you as the champ. I’ll also share your screen name on our social media outlets letting the world know you’re the best. So if you have Twitter, be sure to put your handle in the comment section so I know to tag you.

Poll Who had the best Bears mock draft and shall be crowned the 2022 WCG Member Mock Draft Champion? Bchuk44

Dave Wannstash

KingRob47

PeanutPunch83

x160630 vote view results 16% Bchuk44 (15 votes)

15% Dave Wannstash (14 votes)

25% KingRob47 (23 votes)

33% PeanutPunch83 (30 votes)

8% x160630 (8 votes) 90 votes total Vote Now

Good luck everyone!