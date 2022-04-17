The first round in our third annual WCG Member Chicago Bears Mock Draft contest went up yesterday and you guys seriously brought your GM’ing skills to the table!
WCG Member Tony Cliffton took home the crown in 2020 and Scottnetz came through last year. Scottnetz just missed the cut this year for the finals, so we will have another new Champ!
Before we reveal the finalists, I want to thank everyone for sharing your mocks, rec’ing, and commenting on the discussion. You guys continue to make WCG the best Bears site around.
Here are the finalists and their Bears mock drafts! Vote for your favorite!
Bchuk44
39. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa
55. Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M
71. Troy Andersen, LB, Montana State
87. Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
150. Tyquan Thornton, WR, Baylor
186. Danny Gray, WR, SMU
Traded picks 48 and 148 to AZ for picks 55 and 87
Dave Wannstash
43. Christian Watson, WR North Dakota State
48. Troy Anderson, LB Montana State
71. Cole Strange, OL Tennessee-Chattanooga
75. Logan Hall, DT Houston
150. Tyquan Thorton, WR Baylor
186. Kellen Dietch, OT Arizona State
Denver ‘23 5th
Chi #39 and Chi #148 for ATL #43 and #74
Chi #74 for Den #75 and ‘23 5th
KingRob47
48. Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia
54. Bernhard Raimann ,OT, Central Michigan
71. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
85 .Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
148. JT Woods, S, Baylor
150. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon
201. Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky
215. Cordell Volson, OG, North Dakota State
I sent pick 39 to NE for 54 and 85
Sent 186 and a 7th rounder next year (Figuring it would be bad) to ARZ for 201 and 215
PeanutPunch83
48. Tyler Smith, OT, Tulsa
58. George Pickens, WR, Georgia
71. Logan Hall, DT, Houston
74. Cole Strange, G, Chatanooga
148. JT Woods, S, Baylor
150. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh
186. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers
Traded pick 39 to Ryan Pace’s Atlanta Falcons for picks 58 and 74
x160630
48. Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan
64. Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati
71. Logan Hall DT Houston
79. Troy Andersen LB Montana State
148. Jelani Woods TE Virginia
164. Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State
165. Marcus Jones CB Houston
Los Angeles Chargers 2023 4th Round
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 4th Round
Traded pick 39 to Denver Broncos for picks 64, 75, & 2023 4th Round pick
Traded picks 75 & 186 to LA Chargers for 79 & 2023 4th Round pick
Traded picks 150 & 2023 5th round pick to LV Raiders for picks 164 & 165
Once a winner is crowned I’ll refresh this article with your name in the title announcing you as the champ. I’ll also share your screen name on our social media outlets letting the world know you’re the best. So if you have Twitter, be sure to put your handle in the comment section so I know to tag you.
Poll
Who had the best Bears mock draft and shall be crowned the 2022 WCG Member Mock Draft Champion?
-
16%
Bchuk44
-
15%
Dave Wannstash
-
25%
KingRob47
-
33%
PeanutPunch83
-
8%
x160630
Good luck everyone!
Loading comments...