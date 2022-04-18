The Bear’s Den, April 18, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Behind the Bears’ quiet build - Chicago Sun-Times - The NFL’s league year began exactly one month ago. Bears fans longing for their favorite team to finally make a splash are forgiven for thinking it’s been twice as long.

Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 2.0 - Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears are included in the cluster of teams without a first-round pick in this year’s NFL draft.

NFL Draft 2022: What kind of receivers has the second round produced in recent years? - CHGO - Bears fans want Ryan Poles to take a wide receiver in round two. Here is a look at some of the hits and misses from previous drafts.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Why the Chicago Bears Trading Justin Fields is NONSENSE! - CHGO - In this episode, the guys explain why Connor Orr’s idea that Justin Fields should demand a trade is complete nonsense.

Chicago Bears Draft Prospects: Is Alec Pierce a Fit at WR? - On Tap Sports Net - Alec Pierce of Cincinnati has been climbing up 2022 NFL Draft boards. Could he be an option for the Chicago Bears at wide receiver?

There’s Not Much Going On. It’s Fine (and Healthier) Not to Click. - Da Bears Blog - For 18 of the 32 NFL teams, there are 348 days without football. And that’s just too much time.

Three Bears draft needs — and who could be available - Chicago Sun-Times - Ryan Poles has roster holes to fill in his first draft as Bears GM. Here are the three most pressing ones — and which players might be available later this month, when the Bears draft at Nos. 39 and 48 overall in the second round and No. 71 in the third.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Will the Lions eventually make a play for Baker Mayfield? - ProFootballTalk - The news that the Lions have taken a closer look at Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett opens the door to the possibility that the Lions are thinking about life without Jared Goff. If they are, they need to be thinking about life with Baker Mayfield.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Panthers reportedly have the "inside track" to land Baker Mayfield - ProFootballTalk - The Panthers apparently hope to corner the market on top-three draft picks from 2018 who play quarterback and who are due to make $18.8 million in 2022.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: PeanutPunch83 is the 2022 WCG Member Chicago Bears Mock Draft Champion! - Windy City Gridiron - We have a new champ!

Wiltfong: Report - Bears have met with Cole Strange - Windy City Gridiron - According to WCG’s Jacob Infante, the Chicago Bears have met with Tennessee-Chattanooga offensive lineman Cole Strange, whose stock has been on the rise since his time in Mobile at the Senior Bowl...

Zeglinski: Matt Eberflus - Bears’ Justin Fields will be in a “quarterback-friendly offense” - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears’ head coach thinks his quarterback is in an ideal position to thrive.

Wiltfong's Mocking the Mocks: A closer look at The Athletic’s 7-round haul for the Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The Athletic’s Dane Brugler dropped a full seven round mock draft yesterday, and while he didn’t allow himself to work any trades into his mock, he did make it a point to pay close attention to...

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

