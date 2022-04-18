2022 NFL Draft: Finalized top 150 big board and top 10 positional rankings

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than 2 weeks away, and the anticipation around the league continues to grow by the day.

Team interviews with prospects are wrapping up, and front offices are debating amongst themselves into oblivion with their opinions on players they’ve had strong opinions on for months at this point. Fans are engaging in mock draft simulations galore, and draftniks like myself have solidified their own big boards to share with the masses.

This makes now as good of a time as ever to display a peek at my own board for this year’s draft!

I have published the entire of my big board in my draft guide over on my Patreon — featuring over 400 players — so if you’re confused as to why your favorite mid-round prospect isn’t in this article, I can guarantee they’ll be ranked somewhere on my full board.

As an added bonus, I’ll be sharing my top 10 players at each position, as well as my top 150 overall prospects. Without further ado, let’s begin.

2022 NFL Draft Top 150 Big Board Rank Player Position School Positional Rank Rank Player Position School Positional Rank 1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan EDGE1 2 Kyle Hamilton SAF Notre Dame SAF1 3 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon EDGE2 4 Evan Neal OT Alabama OT1 5 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State OT2 6 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati CB1 7 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU CB2 8 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue EDGE3 9 Travon Walker EDGE Georgia EDGE4 10 Tyler Linderbaum OC Iowa OC1 11 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State OT3 12 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson CB3 13 Devin Lloyd LB Utah LB1 14 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State WR1 15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State WR2 16 Kenyon Green OG Texas A&M OG1 17 Jordan Davis DL Georgia DL1 18 Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State EDGE5 19 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia LB2 20 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas WR3 21 Zion Johnson OG Boston College OG2 22 Malik Willis QB Liberty QB1 23 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh QB2 24 Jameson Williams WR Alabama WR4 25 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia DL2 26 Drake London WR USC WR5 27 Kaiir Elam CB Florida CB4 28 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M DL3 29 Jaquan Brisker SAF Penn State SAF2 30 Breece Hall RB Iowa State RB1 31 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa OT4 32 Tyler Smith OG Tulsa OG3 33 Christian Harris LB Alabama LB3 34 Trent McDuffie CB Washington CB5 35 Roger McCreary CB Auburn CB6 36 George Pickens WR Georgia WR6 37 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan OT5 38 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan WR7 39 Logan Hall DL Houston DL4 40 Daxton Hill SAF Michigan SAF3 41 Lewis Cine SAF Georgia SAF4 42 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan EDGE6 43 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State WR8 44 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma DL5 45 David Bell WR Purdue WR9 46 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss QB4 47 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State RB2 48 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State DL6 49 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State OT6 50 Sean Rhyan OT UCLA OT7 51 Kerby Joseph SAF Illinois SAF5 52 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M RB3 53 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota EDGE7 54 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State WR10 55 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky OG4 56 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati QB4 57 John Metchie III WR Alabama WR11 58 Trey McBride TE Colorado State TE1 59 Travis Jones DL UConn DL7 60 Kyler Gordon CB Washington CB7 61 Drake Jackson EDGE USC EDGE8 62 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota OT8 63 Brandon Smith LB Penn State LB4 64 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis WR12 65 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma EDGE9 66 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin LB5 67 Carson Strong QB Nevada QB5 68 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati WR13 69 Jalen Pitre SAF Baylor SAF6 70 Chad Muma LB Wyoming LB6 71 Bryan Cook SAF Cincinnati SAF7 72 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada WR14 73 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma EDGE10 74 Quay Walker LB Georgia LB7 75 Sam Howell QB North Carolina QB6 76 Troy Andersen LB Montana State LB8 77 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA CB8 78 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama WR15 79 Josh Jobe CB Alabama CB9 80 Marcus Jones CB Houston CB10 81 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State WR16 82 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State OT9 83 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina EDGE11 84 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati CB11 85 Justyn Ross WR Clemson WR17 86 Cole Strange OG Chattanooga OG5 87 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri CB12 88 Martin Emerson Jr. CB Mississippi State CB13 89 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA TE20 90 Verone McKinley III SAF Oregon SAF8 91 Tyler Badie RB Missouri RB4 92 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson CB14 93 Jelani Woods TE Virginia TE3 94 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame RB5 95 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama DL8 96 Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky WR18 97 Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State RB6 98 Dylan Parham OG Memphis OG6 99 J.T. Woods SAF Baylor SAF9 100 Zachary Carter DL Florida DL9 101 Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky EDGE12 102 Ed Ingram OG LSU OG7 103 James Cook RB Georgia RB7 104 Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati EDGE13 105 Damone Clark LB LSU LB9 106 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State EDGE14 107 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee CB15 108 Thayer Munford OG Ohio State OG8 109 Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State OT10 110 Bo Melton WR Rutgers WR19 111 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska CB16 112 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati LB10 113 Cole Turner TE Nevada TE4 114 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State DL10 115 Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan OT11 116 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State TE5 117 Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State EDGE15 118 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska LB11 119 Channing Tindall LB Georgia LB12 120 Mykael Wright CB Oregon CB17 121 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma LB13 122 Cade Otton TE Washington TE6 123 Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah OT12 124 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati RB8 125 Matthew Butler DL Tennessee DL11 126 Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech EDGE16 127 Smoke Monday SAF Auburn SAF10 128 Dameon Pierce RB Florida RB9 129 Terrel Bernard LB Baylor LB14 130 Alec Lindstrom OC Boston College OC2 131 Rasheed Walker OT Penn State OT13 132 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee WR20 133 Tyler Allgeier RB BYU RB10 134 Thomas Booker DL Stanford DL12 135 Adam Anderson EDGE Georgia EDGE17 136 Spencer Burford OT UTSA OT14 137 Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia OG9 138 Luke Fortner OC Kentucky OC3 139 Yusuf Corker SAF Kentucky SAF11 140 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama RB11 141 Ellis Brooks LB Penn State LB15 142 Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor WR21 143 Rachaad White RB Arizona State RB12 144 Matt Araiza P San Diego State P1 145 Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama EDGE18 146 Bubba Bolden SAF Miami (FL) SAF12 147 Zamir White RB Georgia RB13 148 Nick Cross SAF Maryland SAF13 149 Abram Smith RB Baylor RB14 150 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina TE7

Quarterbacks

Malik Willis, Liberty Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh Matt Corral, Ole Miss Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati Carson Strong, Nevada Sam Howell, North Carolina Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan E.J. Perry, Brown Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Running backs

Breece Hall, Iowa State Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Tyler Badie, Missouri Kyren Williams, Notre Dame Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State James Cook, Georgia Jerome Ford, Cincinnati Dameon Pierce, Florida Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Wide receivers

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State Chris Olave, Ohio State Treylon Burks, Arkansas Jameson Williams, Alabama Drake London, USC George Pickens, Georgia Skyy Moore, Western Michigan Christian Watson, North Dakota State David Bell, Purdue Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Tight ends

Trey McBride, Colorado State Greg Dulcich, UCLA Jelani Woods, Virginia Cole Turner, Nevada Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State Cade Otton, Washington Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Offensive tackles

Evan Neal, Alabama Ikem Ekwonu, NC State Charles Cross, Mississippi State Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State Sean Rhyan, UCLA Daniel Faalele, Minnesota Abraham Lucas, Washington State Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Interior offensive linemen

Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa Kenyon Green, Texas A&M Zion Johnson, Boston College Tyler Smith, Tulsa Darian Kinnard, Kentucky Cole Strange, Chattanooga Dylan Parham, Memphis Ed Ingram, LSU Thayer Munford, Ohio State Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Defensive linemen

Jordan Davis, Georgia Devonte Wyatt, Georgia DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M Logan Hall, Houston Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma Cameron Thomas, San Diego State Travis Jones, UConn Phidarian Mathis, Alabama Zachary Carter, Florida Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Edge rushers

Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon George Karlaftis, Purdue Travon Walker, Georgia Jermaine Johnson, Florida State David Ojabo, Michigan Boye Mafe, Minnesota Drake Jackson, USC Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Linebackers

Devin Lloyd, Utah Nakobe Dean, Georgia Christian Harris, Alabama Brandon Smith, Penn State Leo Chanel, Wisconsin Chad Muma, Wyoming Quay Walker, Georgia Troy Andersen, Montana State Damone Clark, LSU Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Cornerbacks

Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati Derek Stingley Jr., LSU Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson Kaiir Elam, Florida Trent McDuffie, Washington Roger McCreary, Auburn Kyler Gordon, Washington Tariq Woolen, UTSA Josh Jobe, Alabama Marcus Jones, Houston

Safeties

Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame Jaquan Brisker, Penn State Daxton Hill, Michigan Lewis Cine, Georgia Kerby Joseph, Illinois Jalen Pitre, Baylor Bryan Cook, Cincinnati Verone McKinley III, Oregon J.T. Woods, Baylor Smoke Monday, Auburn

If you haven’t already, make sure to purchase my 2022 NFL Draft guide on my Patreon! It has my entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears positional outlooks, scouting reports for my top 30 prospects and more.