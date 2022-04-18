 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 NFL Draft: Finalized top 150 big board and top 10 positional rankings

WCG’s lead draft analyst shares a glimpse into what his finalized rankings look like for the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Jacob Infante
The 2022 NFL Draft is less than 2 weeks away, and the anticipation around the league continues to grow by the day.

Team interviews with prospects are wrapping up, and front offices are debating amongst themselves into oblivion with their opinions on players they’ve had strong opinions on for months at this point. Fans are engaging in mock draft simulations galore, and draftniks like myself have solidified their own big boards to share with the masses.

This makes now as good of a time as ever to display a peek at my own board for this year’s draft!

I have published the entire of my big board in my draft guide over on my Patreon — featuring over 400 players — so if you’re confused as to why your favorite mid-round prospect isn’t in this article, I can guarantee they’ll be ranked somewhere on my full board.

As an added bonus, I’ll be sharing my top 10 players at each position, as well as my top 150 overall prospects. Without further ado, let’s begin.

2022 NFL Draft Top 150 Big Board

Rank Player Position School Positional Rank
1 Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan EDGE1
2 Kyle Hamilton SAF Notre Dame SAF1
3 Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon EDGE2
4 Evan Neal OT Alabama OT1
5 Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State OT2
6 Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati CB1
7 Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU CB2
8 George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue EDGE3
9 Travon Walker EDGE Georgia EDGE4
10 Tyler Linderbaum OC Iowa OC1
11 Charles Cross OT Mississippi State OT3
12 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson CB3
13 Devin Lloyd LB Utah LB1
14 Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State WR1
15 Chris Olave WR Ohio State WR2
16 Kenyon Green OG Texas A&M OG1
17 Jordan Davis DL Georgia DL1
18 Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State EDGE5
19 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia LB2
20 Treylon Burks WR Arkansas WR3
21 Zion Johnson OG Boston College OG2
22 Malik Willis QB Liberty QB1
23 Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh QB2
24 Jameson Williams WR Alabama WR4
25 Devonte Wyatt DL Georgia DL2
26 Drake London WR USC WR5
27 Kaiir Elam CB Florida CB4
28 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M DL3
29 Jaquan Brisker SAF Penn State SAF2
30 Breece Hall RB Iowa State RB1
31 Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa OT4
32 Tyler Smith OG Tulsa OG3
33 Christian Harris LB Alabama LB3
34 Trent McDuffie CB Washington CB5
35 Roger McCreary CB Auburn CB6
36 George Pickens WR Georgia WR6
37 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan OT5
38 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan WR7
39 Logan Hall DL Houston DL4
40 Daxton Hill SAF Michigan SAF3
41 Lewis Cine SAF Georgia SAF4
42 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan EDGE6
43 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State WR8
44 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma DL5
45 David Bell WR Purdue WR9
46 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss QB4
47 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State RB2
48 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State DL6
49 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State OT6
50 Sean Rhyan OT UCLA OT7
51 Kerby Joseph SAF Illinois SAF5
52 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M RB3
53 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota EDGE7
54 Jahan Dotson WR Penn State WR10
55 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky OG4
56 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati QB4
57 John Metchie III WR Alabama WR11
58 Trey McBride TE Colorado State TE1
59 Travis Jones DL UConn DL7
60 Kyler Gordon CB Washington CB7
61 Drake Jackson EDGE USC EDGE8
62 Daniel Faalele OT Minnesota OT8
63 Brandon Smith LB Penn State LB4
64 Calvin Austin III WR Memphis WR12
65 Nik Bonitto EDGE Oklahoma EDGE9
66 Leo Chenal LB Wisconsin LB5
67 Carson Strong QB Nevada QB5
68 Alec Pierce WR Cincinnati WR13
69 Jalen Pitre SAF Baylor SAF6
70 Chad Muma LB Wyoming LB6
71 Bryan Cook SAF Cincinnati SAF7
72 Romeo Doubs WR Nevada WR14
73 Isaiah Thomas EDGE Oklahoma EDGE10
74 Quay Walker LB Georgia LB7
75 Sam Howell QB North Carolina QB6
76 Troy Andersen LB Montana State LB8
77 Tariq Woolen CB UTSA CB8
78 Jalen Tolbert WR South Alabama WR15
79 Josh Jobe CB Alabama CB9
80 Marcus Jones CB Houston CB10
81 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State WR16
82 Abraham Lucas OT Washington State OT9
83 Kingsley Enagbare EDGE South Carolina EDGE11
84 Coby Bryant CB Cincinnati CB11
85 Justyn Ross WR Clemson WR17
86 Cole Strange OG Chattanooga OG5
87 Akayleb Evans CB Missouri CB12
88 Martin Emerson Jr. CB Mississippi State CB13
89 Greg Dulcich TE UCLA TE20
90 Verone McKinley III SAF Oregon SAF8
91 Tyler Badie RB Missouri RB4
92 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson CB14
93 Jelani Woods TE Virginia TE3
94 Kyren Williams RB Notre Dame RB5
95 Phidarian Mathis DL Alabama DL8
96 Wan'Dale Robinson WR Kentucky WR18
97 Pierre Strong Jr. RB South Dakota State RB6
98 Dylan Parham OG Memphis OG6
99 J.T. Woods SAF Baylor SAF9
100 Zachary Carter DL Florida DL9
101 Josh Paschal EDGE Kentucky EDGE12
102 Ed Ingram OG LSU OG7
103 James Cook RB Georgia RB7
104 Myjai Sanders EDGE Cincinnati EDGE13
105 Damone Clark LB LSU LB9
106 Arnold Ebiketie EDGE Penn State EDGE14
107 Alontae Taylor CB Tennessee CB15
108 Thayer Munford OG Ohio State OG8
109 Kellen Diesch OT Arizona State OT10
110 Bo Melton WR Rutgers WR19
111 Cam Taylor-Britt CB Nebraska CB16
112 Darrian Beavers LB Cincinnati LB10
113 Cole Turner TE Nevada TE4
114 Haskell Garrett DL Ohio State DL10
115 Luke Goedeke OT Central Michigan OT11
116 Jeremy Ruckert TE Ohio State TE5
117 Jesse Luketa EDGE Penn State EDGE15
118 JoJo Domann LB Nebraska LB11
119 Channing Tindall LB Georgia LB12
120 Mykael Wright CB Oregon CB17
121 Brian Asamoah LB Oklahoma LB13
122 Cade Otton TE Washington TE6
123 Braxton Jones OT Southern Utah OT12
124 Jerome Ford RB Cincinnati RB8
125 Matthew Butler DL Tennessee DL11
126 Amare Barno EDGE Virginia Tech EDGE16
127 Smoke Monday SAF Auburn SAF10
128 Dameon Pierce RB Florida RB9
129 Terrel Bernard LB Baylor LB14
130 Alec Lindstrom OC Boston College OC2
131 Rasheed Walker OT Penn State OT13
132 Velus Jones Jr. WR Tennessee WR20
133 Tyler Allgeier RB BYU RB10
134 Thomas Booker DL Stanford DL12
135 Adam Anderson EDGE Georgia EDGE17
136 Spencer Burford OT UTSA OT14
137 Jamaree Salyer OG Georgia OG9
138 Luke Fortner OC Kentucky OC3
139 Yusuf Corker SAF Kentucky SAF11
140 Brian Robinson Jr. RB Alabama RB11
141 Ellis Brooks LB Penn State LB15
142 Tyquan Thornton WR Baylor WR21
143 Rachaad White RB Arizona State RB12
144 Matt Araiza P San Diego State P1
145 Christopher Allen EDGE Alabama EDGE18
146 Bubba Bolden SAF Miami (FL) SAF12
147 Zamir White RB Georgia RB13
148 Nick Cross SAF Maryland SAF13
149 Abram Smith RB Baylor RB14
150 Isaiah Likely TE Coastal Carolina TE7

Quarterbacks

  1. Malik Willis, Liberty
  2. Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
  3. Matt Corral, Ole Miss
  4. Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
  5. Carson Strong, Nevada
  6. Sam Howell, North Carolina
  7. Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
  8. Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
  9. E.J. Perry, Brown
  10. Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Running backs

  1. Breece Hall, Iowa State
  2. Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
  3. Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
  4. Tyler Badie, Missouri
  5. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
  6. Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
  7. James Cook, Georgia
  8. Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
  9. Dameon Pierce, Florida
  10. Tyler Allgeier, BYU

Wide receivers

  1. Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
  2. Chris Olave, Ohio State
  3. Treylon Burks, Arkansas
  4. Jameson Williams, Alabama
  5. Drake London, USC
  6. George Pickens, Georgia
  7. Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
  8. Christian Watson, North Dakota State
  9. David Bell, Purdue
  10. Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Tight ends

  1. Trey McBride, Colorado State
  2. Greg Dulcich, UCLA
  3. Jelani Woods, Virginia
  4. Cole Turner, Nevada
  5. Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
  6. Cade Otton, Washington
  7. Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
  8. Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
  9. Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
  10. Grant Calcaterra, SMU

Offensive tackles

  1. Evan Neal, Alabama
  2. Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
  3. Charles Cross, Mississippi State
  4. Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
  5. Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
  6. Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
  7. Sean Rhyan, UCLA
  8. Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
  9. Abraham Lucas, Washington State
  10. Kellen Diesch, Arizona State

Interior offensive linemen

  1. Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
  2. Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
  3. Zion Johnson, Boston College
  4. Tyler Smith, Tulsa
  5. Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
  6. Cole Strange, Chattanooga
  7. Dylan Parham, Memphis
  8. Ed Ingram, LSU
  9. Thayer Munford, Ohio State
  10. Alec Lindstrom, Boston College

Defensive linemen

  1. Jordan Davis, Georgia
  2. Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
  3. DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
  4. Logan Hall, Houston
  5. Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
  6. Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
  7. Travis Jones, UConn
  8. Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
  9. Zachary Carter, Florida
  10. Haskell Garrett, Ohio State

Edge rushers

  1. Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
  2. Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
  3. George Karlaftis, Purdue
  4. Travon Walker, Georgia
  5. Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
  6. David Ojabo, Michigan
  7. Boye Mafe, Minnesota
  8. Drake Jackson, USC
  9. Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
  10. Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma

Linebackers

  1. Devin Lloyd, Utah
  2. Nakobe Dean, Georgia
  3. Christian Harris, Alabama
  4. Brandon Smith, Penn State
  5. Leo Chanel, Wisconsin
  6. Chad Muma, Wyoming
  7. Quay Walker, Georgia
  8. Troy Andersen, Montana State
  9. Damone Clark, LSU
  10. Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati

Cornerbacks

  1. Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
  2. Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
  3. Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
  4. Kaiir Elam, Florida
  5. Trent McDuffie, Washington
  6. Roger McCreary, Auburn
  7. Kyler Gordon, Washington
  8. Tariq Woolen, UTSA
  9. Josh Jobe, Alabama
  10. Marcus Jones, Houston

Safeties

  1. Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
  2. Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
  3. Daxton Hill, Michigan
  4. Lewis Cine, Georgia
  5. Kerby Joseph, Illinois
  6. Jalen Pitre, Baylor
  7. Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
  8. Verone McKinley III, Oregon
  9. J.T. Woods, Baylor
  10. Smoke Monday, Auburn

