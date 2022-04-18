2022 NFL Draft: Finalized top 150 big board and top 10 positional rankings

The 2022 NFL Draft is less than 2 weeks away, and the anticipation around the league continues to grow by the day.
Team interviews with prospects are wrapping up, and front offices are debating amongst themselves into oblivion with their opinions on players they’ve had strong opinions on for months at this point. Fans are engaging in mock draft simulations galore, and draftniks like myself have solidified their own big boards to share with the masses.
This makes now as good of a time as ever to display a peek at my own board for this year’s draft!
I have published the entire of my big board in my draft guide over on my Patreon — featuring over 400 players — so if you’re confused as to why your favorite mid-round prospect isn’t in this article, I can guarantee they’ll be ranked somewhere on my full board.
As an added bonus, I’ll be sharing my top 10 players at each position, as well as my top 150 overall prospects. Without further ado, let’s begin.
2022 NFL Draft Top 150 Big Board
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Positional Rank
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Positional Rank
|1
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|EDGE1
|2
|Kyle Hamilton
|SAF
|Notre Dame
|SAF1
|3
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|EDGE2
|4
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|OT1
|5
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|NC State
|OT2
|6
|Ahmad Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|CB1
|7
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|CB2
|8
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|EDGE3
|9
|Travon Walker
|EDGE
|Georgia
|EDGE4
|10
|Tyler Linderbaum
|OC
|Iowa
|OC1
|11
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|OT3
|12
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|CB3
|13
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|LB1
|14
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|WR1
|15
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|WR2
|16
|Kenyon Green
|OG
|Texas A&M
|OG1
|17
|Jordan Davis
|DL
|Georgia
|DL1
|18
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|EDGE5
|19
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|LB2
|20
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|WR3
|21
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Boston College
|OG2
|22
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|QB1
|23
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|QB2
|24
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|WR4
|25
|Devonte Wyatt
|DL
|Georgia
|DL2
|26
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|WR5
|27
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Florida
|CB4
|28
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|DL3
|29
|Jaquan Brisker
|SAF
|Penn State
|SAF2
|30
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|RB1
|31
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|OT4
|32
|Tyler Smith
|OG
|Tulsa
|OG3
|33
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|LB3
|34
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|CB5
|35
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|CB6
|36
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|WR6
|37
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|OT5
|38
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|WR7
|39
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|DL4
|40
|Daxton Hill
|SAF
|Michigan
|SAF3
|41
|Lewis Cine
|SAF
|Georgia
|SAF4
|42
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|EDGE6
|43
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|WR8
|44
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|DL5
|45
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|WR9
|46
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|QB4
|47
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|RB2
|48
|Cameron Thomas
|DL
|San Diego State
|DL6
|49
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|OT6
|50
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|UCLA
|OT7
|51
|Kerby Joseph
|SAF
|Illinois
|SAF5
|52
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|RB3
|53
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|EDGE7
|54
|Jahan Dotson
|WR
|Penn State
|WR10
|55
|Darian Kinnard
|OG
|Kentucky
|OG4
|56
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|QB4
|57
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|WR11
|58
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|TE1
|59
|Travis Jones
|DL
|UConn
|DL7
|60
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|CB7
|61
|Drake Jackson
|EDGE
|USC
|EDGE8
|62
|Daniel Faalele
|OT
|Minnesota
|OT8
|63
|Brandon Smith
|LB
|Penn State
|LB4
|64
|Calvin Austin III
|WR
|Memphis
|WR12
|65
|Nik Bonitto
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|EDGE9
|66
|Leo Chenal
|LB
|Wisconsin
|LB5
|67
|Carson Strong
|QB
|Nevada
|QB5
|68
|Alec Pierce
|WR
|Cincinnati
|WR13
|69
|Jalen Pitre
|SAF
|Baylor
|SAF6
|70
|Chad Muma
|LB
|Wyoming
|LB6
|71
|Bryan Cook
|SAF
|Cincinnati
|SAF7
|72
|Romeo Doubs
|WR
|Nevada
|WR14
|73
|Isaiah Thomas
|EDGE
|Oklahoma
|EDGE10
|74
|Quay Walker
|LB
|Georgia
|LB7
|75
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|QB6
|76
|Troy Andersen
|LB
|Montana State
|LB8
|77
|Tariq Woolen
|CB
|UTSA
|CB8
|78
|Jalen Tolbert
|WR
|South Alabama
|WR15
|79
|Josh Jobe
|CB
|Alabama
|CB9
|80
|Marcus Jones
|CB
|Houston
|CB10
|81
|Khalil Shakir
|WR
|Boise State
|WR16
|82
|Abraham Lucas
|OT
|Washington State
|OT9
|83
|Kingsley Enagbare
|EDGE
|South Carolina
|EDGE11
|84
|Coby Bryant
|CB
|Cincinnati
|CB11
|85
|Justyn Ross
|WR
|Clemson
|WR17
|86
|Cole Strange
|OG
|Chattanooga
|OG5
|87
|Akayleb Evans
|CB
|Missouri
|CB12
|88
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|CB
|Mississippi State
|CB13
|89
|Greg Dulcich
|TE
|UCLA
|TE20
|90
|Verone McKinley III
|SAF
|Oregon
|SAF8
|91
|Tyler Badie
|RB
|Missouri
|RB4
|92
|Mario Goodrich
|CB
|Clemson
|CB14
|93
|Jelani Woods
|TE
|Virginia
|TE3
|94
|Kyren Williams
|RB
|Notre Dame
|RB5
|95
|Phidarian Mathis
|DL
|Alabama
|DL8
|96
|Wan'Dale Robinson
|WR
|Kentucky
|WR18
|97
|Pierre Strong Jr.
|RB
|South Dakota State
|RB6
|98
|Dylan Parham
|OG
|Memphis
|OG6
|99
|J.T. Woods
|SAF
|Baylor
|SAF9
|100
|Zachary Carter
|DL
|Florida
|DL9
|101
|Josh Paschal
|EDGE
|Kentucky
|EDGE12
|102
|Ed Ingram
|OG
|LSU
|OG7
|103
|James Cook
|RB
|Georgia
|RB7
|104
|Myjai Sanders
|EDGE
|Cincinnati
|EDGE13
|105
|Damone Clark
|LB
|LSU
|LB9
|106
|Arnold Ebiketie
|EDGE
|Penn State
|EDGE14
|107
|Alontae Taylor
|CB
|Tennessee
|CB15
|108
|Thayer Munford
|OG
|Ohio State
|OG8
|109
|Kellen Diesch
|OT
|Arizona State
|OT10
|110
|Bo Melton
|WR
|Rutgers
|WR19
|111
|Cam Taylor-Britt
|CB
|Nebraska
|CB16
|112
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Cincinnati
|LB10
|113
|Cole Turner
|TE
|Nevada
|TE4
|114
|Haskell Garrett
|DL
|Ohio State
|DL10
|115
|Luke Goedeke
|OT
|Central Michigan
|OT11
|116
|Jeremy Ruckert
|TE
|Ohio State
|TE5
|117
|Jesse Luketa
|EDGE
|Penn State
|EDGE15
|118
|JoJo Domann
|LB
|Nebraska
|LB11
|119
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Georgia
|LB12
|120
|Mykael Wright
|CB
|Oregon
|CB17
|121
|Brian Asamoah
|LB
|Oklahoma
|LB13
|122
|Cade Otton
|TE
|Washington
|TE6
|123
|Braxton Jones
|OT
|Southern Utah
|OT12
|124
|Jerome Ford
|RB
|Cincinnati
|RB8
|125
|Matthew Butler
|DL
|Tennessee
|DL11
|126
|Amare Barno
|EDGE
|Virginia Tech
|EDGE16
|127
|Smoke Monday
|SAF
|Auburn
|SAF10
|128
|Dameon Pierce
|RB
|Florida
|RB9
|129
|Terrel Bernard
|LB
|Baylor
|LB14
|130
|Alec Lindstrom
|OC
|Boston College
|OC2
|131
|Rasheed Walker
|OT
|Penn State
|OT13
|132
|Velus Jones Jr.
|WR
|Tennessee
|WR20
|133
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB
|BYU
|RB10
|134
|Thomas Booker
|DL
|Stanford
|DL12
|135
|Adam Anderson
|EDGE
|Georgia
|EDGE17
|136
|Spencer Burford
|OT
|UTSA
|OT14
|137
|Jamaree Salyer
|OG
|Georgia
|OG9
|138
|Luke Fortner
|OC
|Kentucky
|OC3
|139
|Yusuf Corker
|SAF
|Kentucky
|SAF11
|140
|Brian Robinson Jr.
|RB
|Alabama
|RB11
|141
|Ellis Brooks
|LB
|Penn State
|LB15
|142
|Tyquan Thornton
|WR
|Baylor
|WR21
|143
|Rachaad White
|RB
|Arizona State
|RB12
|144
|Matt Araiza
|P
|San Diego State
|P1
|145
|Christopher Allen
|EDGE
|Alabama
|EDGE18
|146
|Bubba Bolden
|SAF
|Miami (FL)
|SAF12
|147
|Zamir White
|RB
|Georgia
|RB13
|148
|Nick Cross
|SAF
|Maryland
|SAF13
|149
|Abram Smith
|RB
|Baylor
|RB14
|150
|Isaiah Likely
|TE
|Coastal Carolina
|TE7
Quarterbacks
- Malik Willis, Liberty
- Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
- Matt Corral, Ole Miss
- Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
- Carson Strong, Nevada
- Sam Howell, North Carolina
- Bailey Zappe, Western Kentucky
- Kaleb Eleby, Western Michigan
- E.J. Perry, Brown
- Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Running backs
- Breece Hall, Iowa State
- Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
- Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
- Tyler Badie, Missouri
- Kyren Williams, Notre Dame
- Pierre Strong Jr., South Dakota State
- James Cook, Georgia
- Jerome Ford, Cincinnati
- Dameon Pierce, Florida
- Tyler Allgeier, BYU
Wide receivers
- Garrett Wilson, Ohio State
- Chris Olave, Ohio State
- Treylon Burks, Arkansas
- Jameson Williams, Alabama
- Drake London, USC
- George Pickens, Georgia
- Skyy Moore, Western Michigan
- Christian Watson, North Dakota State
- David Bell, Purdue
- Jahan Dotson, Penn State
Tight ends
- Trey McBride, Colorado State
- Greg Dulcich, UCLA
- Jelani Woods, Virginia
- Cole Turner, Nevada
- Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State
- Cade Otton, Washington
- Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
- Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State
- Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
- Grant Calcaterra, SMU
Offensive tackles
- Evan Neal, Alabama
- Ikem Ekwonu, NC State
- Charles Cross, Mississippi State
- Trevor Penning, Northern Iowa
- Bernhard Raimann, Central Michigan
- Nicholas Petit-Frere, Ohio State
- Sean Rhyan, UCLA
- Daniel Faalele, Minnesota
- Abraham Lucas, Washington State
- Kellen Diesch, Arizona State
Interior offensive linemen
- Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
- Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
- Zion Johnson, Boston College
- Tyler Smith, Tulsa
- Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
- Cole Strange, Chattanooga
- Dylan Parham, Memphis
- Ed Ingram, LSU
- Thayer Munford, Ohio State
- Alec Lindstrom, Boston College
Defensive linemen
- Jordan Davis, Georgia
- Devonte Wyatt, Georgia
- DeMarvin Leal, Texas A&M
- Logan Hall, Houston
- Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
- Cameron Thomas, San Diego State
- Travis Jones, UConn
- Phidarian Mathis, Alabama
- Zachary Carter, Florida
- Haskell Garrett, Ohio State
Edge rushers
- Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
- George Karlaftis, Purdue
- Travon Walker, Georgia
- Jermaine Johnson, Florida State
- David Ojabo, Michigan
- Boye Mafe, Minnesota
- Drake Jackson, USC
- Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
- Isaiah Thomas, Oklahoma
Linebackers
- Devin Lloyd, Utah
- Nakobe Dean, Georgia
- Christian Harris, Alabama
- Brandon Smith, Penn State
- Leo Chanel, Wisconsin
- Chad Muma, Wyoming
- Quay Walker, Georgia
- Troy Andersen, Montana State
- Damone Clark, LSU
- Darrian Beavers, Cincinnati
Cornerbacks
- Ahmad Gardner, Cincinnati
- Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson
- Kaiir Elam, Florida
- Trent McDuffie, Washington
- Roger McCreary, Auburn
- Kyler Gordon, Washington
- Tariq Woolen, UTSA
- Josh Jobe, Alabama
- Marcus Jones, Houston
Safeties
- Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
- Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
- Daxton Hill, Michigan
- Lewis Cine, Georgia
- Kerby Joseph, Illinois
- Jalen Pitre, Baylor
- Bryan Cook, Cincinnati
- Verone McKinley III, Oregon
- J.T. Woods, Baylor
- Smoke Monday, Auburn
If you haven’t already, make sure to purchase my 2022 NFL Draft guide on my Patreon! It has my entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears positional outlooks, scouting reports for my top 30 prospects and more.
