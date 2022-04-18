Arkansas’s Treylon Burks to visit Bears

With a little under two weeks before the draft, it’s time to ramp up the in-person visits at Halas Hall. The latest will be none other than former standout Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who will visit the Bears this week, reports NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Burks was productive throughout his three years at Arkansas, but his junior campaign, in particular, has many drooling over his potential. In 2021, Burks caught 66 passes for 1,104 yards and 11 touchdowns, and rushed for 112 yards and another score. Some have compared Burks’ versatility and potential usage in the NFL to 49ers All-Pro Deebo Samuel; though, obviously, Burks has a lot of work to do as a pro himself to earn such a lofty reputation.

Many general mock drafts have Burks being long gone before the Bears pick at No. 39 overall. But if he were still there in the early second round, one has to imagine what Burks brings to the table would be too much to pass up for GM Ryan Poles.

A potential top-tier pass target for Justin Fields? Check.

A multifaceted weapon for the Bears’ offense overall? Check.

The Bears dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s when it comes to the 2022 Draft? Check.