The Bear’s Den, April 19, 2022

NFL Draft 2022: 10 WRs Bears could pick in 2nd round or beyond - RSN - Ryan Poles has already signed two free agent wide receivers, but will need to address the position with the incoming rookie class too.

Bears sign James O’Shaughnessy, former Jaguars tight end - RSN - Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus now have four TEs on the roster, including Cole Kmet, Jesper Horsted and Ryan Griffin.

NFL Draft 2022: 10 CBs Bears may pick in 2nd round or beyond - RSN - Ryan Poles added Tavon Young to Matt Eberflus’ defense, but they still need more defensive backs.

Are the Bears Gearing Up to Go “Big” in the 2022 NFL Draft? - Bleacher Nation - Lay a foundation with strength in the trenches, then go from there.

The Bears Are Planning a Visit With Stud Arkansas WR Treylon Burks - Bleacher Nation - If Burks drops into the Bears’ laps, the juice could be worth the squeeze.

Bears sign TE James O’Shaughnessy on 1-year deal - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran tight end James O’Shaughnessy to a one-year deal, the team announced Monday morning. A Naperville North product, O’Shaughnessy has played seven NFL seasons.

Bears, Justin Fields set to start first minicamp under new regime - Chicago Sun-Times - Like the other new bosses, Bears head coach Matt Eberflus needs extra field work to install the basics of his system. For quarterback Justin Fields, that means beginning to work on offensive coordinator Luke Getsy’s playbook.

Bears sign TE James O’Shaughnessy - Chicago Sun-Times - The 30-year-old is coming home. He’s a Naperville North High School and Illinois State graduate.

Should the Bears trade back in the NFL Draft? Let’s project some 2nd-round deals - The Athletic - The Bears have only six picks for the NFL Draft, and GM Ryan Poles wants more. Here’s how he might get them.

Chicago Bears’ tight ends room is beginning to take shape - CHGO - The Chicago Bears now have four tight ends on their active roster. Here is what each player brings to the team.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Where Does Chicago Bears’ David Montgomery Rank vs NFC Running Backs? - CHGO - In this episode, the guys debate where Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery ranks compared to his NFC peers.

Zeglinski: Arkansas’s Treylon Burks to visit Chicago Bears - Windy City Gridiron - The multifaceted receiver could be a good weapon for Justin Fields and Co.

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears sign tight end James O’Shaughnessy - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago fills out its tight end room with more experience.

Infante's 2022 NFL Draft: Finalized top 150 big board and top 10 positional rankings - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares a glimpse into what his finalized rankings look like for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Wiltfong: Chicago Bears 7-Round Mock Draft: Maximize day 2 - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s latest "theme" mock is about trading back to get more bites at that day 2 apple.

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

