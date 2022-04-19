Bears practice: Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom started at tackle

Outside of any draft projections, it’s that time of year where there really isn’t much of any notable news at Halas Hall. Well, what if I told you the young tackles the Bears drafted last year are the current starters? I think that would qualify.

During Tuesday’s “voluntary” mini-camp practice, Chicago might have offered a preview of the 2022 season. Larry Borom was the Bears’ starting left tackle, and Teven Jenkins was the Bears’ starting right tackle. In other words, the two men who protected Justin Fields’ book-ends last year are also the ones protecting his book-ends this year. For now.

Matt Eberflus — what say of you this April development?

The Bears had Larry Borom at left tackle and Teven Jenkins at right tackle for today's practice. #Bears coach Matt Eberflus said it is a fluid situation, and if it needs to take until Week 1 to decide who will play in what position, then the organization will take that approach. — Nicholas Moreano (@NicholasMoreano) April 19, 2022

I can’t say that isn’t smart.

After all, the Bears might add a high-pick tackle in next week’s draft who pushes either Jenkins or Borom (more likely Borom, let’s be honest). And it isn’t as if the Bears have many other options at either tackle spot right now. Nevertheless, that Borom and Jenkins are staying at essentially the same positions they played last year, this time as the bona fide No. 1’s from the start, is a big deal.

We’ll see if the same holds true for September.

Here are other notable tidbits from Tuesday’s practice that was open to Bears media.

Speaking of Justin Fields — I wonder how life as The Guy is treating him after last year’s debacle.

Justin Fields on knowing he’s QB1 heading into the offseason versus where he was as a rookie: “it’s a different mindset than last year.” pic.twitter.com/v20KCD1oVj — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 19, 2022

Do you mean to tell me it’s a different ballgame when you’re getting all the top reps? Quick, someone call Kansas City!

Now about shifting Fields’ mechanics. There’s an undertaking that will need time.

One small change for Justin Fields: he's dropping back with his left foot first. That's the way new OC Luke Getsy's offense is predicated, timing-wise. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) April 19, 2022

I don’t think I need to tell anyone that changing how you drop back to pass — an intricate, well-drilled step-by-step process — is challenging. Hmm, good thing the coaches work on changing this aspect of quarterbacking in the spring and not August.

Finally, some Bears veterans, understandably, took advantage of the “voluntary” practice label. And honestly — as they should.

Matt Eberflus says no concern about Eddie Jackson not being here for voluntary minicamp. “That’s part of this time of year.” Robert Quinn, Jaylon Johnson among those also not in attendance at practice. ⁦@cbschicago⁩ pic.twitter.com/Bf0cRymu5w — Matt Zahn (@mattzahnsports) April 19, 2022

Hey, it’s a long season. Why go full steam ahead now? Know your limits. Blink, and before you know it, November is here. That cold Chicago wind doesn’t feel good on the bones and muscles while hitting 250-pound men.

Save your strength, gentlemen.