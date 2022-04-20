The Bear’s Den, April 20, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Bears QB Justin Fields explains changes to his game for 2022 season - RSN - New Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy has already begun tweaking Fields’ mechanics, as they build a new offense together.

Bears offensive line features many players in new positions - RSN - Matt Eberflus and Luke Getsy had many guys in new positions on the first day of OTAs.

Bears hear about Matt Eberflus’ HITS a lot to start OTAs - RSN - The new Bears coaching staff made it clear that they’d drive home their new effort-based system, and they’ve lived up to that promise.

Emma: Justin Fields must prove his place in Bears’ future - 670 The Score - The Bears are a team building for a brighter future – and they’re all looking toward second-year quarterback Justin Fields with hopes of where he could lead them.

Bears exploring a new look at offensive tackle - 670 The Score - The Bears continue to work on forming and configuring their offensive line, a process that will include months of evaluations leading up to the 2022 season. As they do, there’s one change that’s being explored.

Dane Brugler details his NFL mock draft selections for Bears - 670 The Score - How the new Bears regime led by rookie general manager Ryan Poles will attack the NFL Draft remains a mystery nine days out, but Athletic draft guru Dane Brugler has a plan for what Chicago should do.

Jackson among those absent from Bears’ voluntary minicamp - 670 The Score - Bears safety Eddie Jackson and pass rusher Robert Quinn were among the players who weren’t in attendance Tuesday for the team’s voluntary minicamp at Halas Hall.

First practice is one small step in right direction for Bears coach Matt Eberflus - Chicago Sun-Times - It’ll take a lot more than that to fix the Bears, but the opening day of voluntary minicamp was a good start for Eberlflus.

Bears notebook: Justin Fields thrilled to work out with Colin Kaepernick - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears quarterback was working out in Atlanta when Kaepernick stopped at Morehouse College on his comeback audition tour. “Of course, he’s an icon. It was awesome just to meet him and work with him.”

Justin Fields wants Bears’ offense to ‘tailor the plays to my skill set’ - Chicago Sun-Times - This year, it’s up to the new coaching staff to do what former head coach Matt Nagy couldn’t — to try to make Fields a dynamic centerpiece of the Bears’ offense. That unfolded on a Halas Hall backfield for the first time Tuesday in a voluntary minicamp practice afforded the Bears because they have a new head coach.

Chicago Bears: Matt Eberflus tinkering offensive line - Chicago Tribune - Teven Jenkins lined up at right tackle as the Chicago Bears opened a voluntary new coach minicamp Tuesday at Halas Hall.

Chicago Bears: Reunion with Chris Olave for Justin Fields? - Chicago Tribune - Justin Fields is just like you, Chicago Bears fans. He has his eye on a talented and deep class of receivers in this year’s draft.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Justin Fields Kicks Off Chicago Bears Minicamp at Halas Hall - CHGO - The guys share their top takeaways from the first day of the Chicago Bears’ minicamp at Halas Hall.

Justin Fields set on moving forward in new offense - CHGO - The Chicago Bears have started their voluntary minicamp and Justin Fields is set on learning Luke Getsy’s offense.

Making the Case: Analyzing Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Prospects - CHGO - Learn more about potential 2022 Chicago bears draft picks.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

How accurate has our Mock Draft Database been over the years? - Daily Norseman - There have been more hits than misses, it would appear

POLISH SAUSAGE

Sean McVay: "Good dialogue" with Aaron Donald, Cooper Kupp on new contracts - ProFootballTalk - Rams General Manager Les Snead said last month that the team is trying to craft “a win-win solution” for defensive tackle Aaron Donald on the contract front and that work continues with the team’s offseason program getting underway.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Zeglinski: Chicago Bears practice - Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom started at tackle - Windy City Gridiron - Chicago is admittedly thin on other options, but this set-up could be a preview of September.

Infante Mocking the Mocks: ESPN gives Bears intriguing 3-round haul - Windy City Gridiron - The Bears end up with two potential first-round talents in Round 2 of ESPN’s latest mock draft.

Ramachandran: A deep dive into the 2022 NFL Draft - Part 2 - Windy City Gridiron - It’s time to find out which positions offer the greatest immediate impact.

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.