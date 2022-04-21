Chicago Bears 7-Round Mock Draft: Nothing but the trenches

My mock draft methodology is to run through several mocks to learn more about some possible prospects the the Chicago Bears could draft and then to share those names with you guys. That’s why my mocks aren’t necessarily predictions of what GM Ryan Poles will do, but rather me mocking with a specific set of rules that I change up each time I simulate a draft.

Mocks are more miss than hit anyway, so why not have some fun with it.

If you’re looking for some hard core NFL Draft analysis, then be sure to consume everything from our Lead Draft Analyst Jacob Infante and our Senior Draft Analyst EJ Snyder. Those two have spent time scouting hundreds and hundreds of prospects, not only that could end up with the Bears, but with the other 31 teams as well.

So far this offseason my “theme” mocks have been best player available, all offense on day two, and trade back to get 5 top-100 picks, but this one might be my favorite so far, because this one is all about the trenches.

You’ll only find offensive and defensive lineman in my latest, and the old lineman in me would love to see the Bears spend the whole weekend focusing on the big guys.

For this mock I used the simulator over at Fanspeak, I didn’t work any trades, and here are the big fellas I mocked to the Bears.

Round 2, Pick 7 - Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

Could the Bears go defensive line with their first pick in the draft? Perhaps... but I doubt it, however with how this mock fell I liked the value of an athletic three-technique DT to add to the front seven. Winfrey (6’4”, 292 lbs) had a good showing at the Senior Bowl after a nice college career.

Round 2, Pick 16 - Abraham Lucas, OL, Washington State

Lucas has plenty of experience as a four year starter at right tackle, NFL size at 6’7”, and athleticism to make an early contribution in the Bears scheme if he ended up in Chicago.

Round 3, Pick 7 - Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forest

Tom has played both center and left tackle for the Demon Deacons, and his football intelligence, athleticism, and technique would allow him to likely fill in anywhere.

Round 5, Pick 5 - Cameron Jurgens, OL, Nebraska

The Bears targeting an athletic lineman on day three seems like a no-brainer and Jurgens (6’3”, 290) was a three year starter at center for the Cornhuskers. He’ll need to bulk up a bit and show an ability to play guard, but he’s an intriguing prospect.

Round 5, Pick 7 - Josh Paschal, DL, Kentucky

Some analysts believe he’s a defensive end, but the explosive 6’3”, 278 pounder could be a fit at three-technique in the Bears new front. But whether he ends up at DE or DT, he’d be a good rotational piece.

Round 6, Pick 7 - Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

Goedeke falling to the 6th seems unlikely, but if he does he’s a perfect scheme fit for what the Bears want to do, because he plays with a mean streak and he’s a good athlete. The Bears targeting him earlier is a possibility.

Do you think any of these linemen end up with the Bears?