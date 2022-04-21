Bears sign 3 after minicamp tryout

On Thursday the Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., and offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport after each had a tryout at Halas Hall this week. Moore and Stroman have officially been announced by the team as signing one-year deals, and Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson is reporting Chicago’s addition of Davenport.

The 27-year old Moore was originally a seventh-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017, and during his 4 years in Seattle he started 14 of the 47 games he appeared in while racking up 78 receptions, 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns. Last year he signed with the Panthers but was released before the season started. He latched in with the Raiders practice squad before the Broncos signed him away where he played 2 games in Denver. Another release and he landed on Green Bay’s practice squad where he was eventually activated for their final game if the 2021 season.

Stroman (26-years old) was originally a seventh-round selection of Washington, and in 3 years he played in 20 games with 3 starts. Last season he spent time on the practice squads of the Bills and the Rams.

The 27-year old Davenport entered the league as a fourth-round pick of the Texans in 2017, and he has 32 starts in 60 games with Houston, Miami, and the Colts. Davenport started the first 4 games a year ago with Indianapolis while appearing in 9 total, but he was inactive for 8 contests.

All three of these players will have an uphill battle to win a place on Chicago’s 2022 53-man roster.