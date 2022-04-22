Predict what the Bears will do in round 2

We’re one week from the start of night two of the 2022 NFL Draft, and with the Chicago Bears currently having no first round selection, that means we’re a week away from general manager Ryan Poles’ first ever draft pick.

The Bears have the 39th overall pick on Friday, April 29, so this is your opportunity to call your shot. Will they trade back? Wil they trade up? Could a new wide receiver be on the horizon? Is there a offensive lineman that is a no-brainer? Could they go defense?

Give us your prediction on what the team will do in the comment section and the more specific the better to ensure bragging rights if you nail it!

As a reminder, we’ll be livestreaming on YouTube for the entirety of night two (4/29/22) to give a Bears’ fan perspective on the draft. We’ll have immediate reactions to the newest Bears plus have some prospect breakdowns with their college film too.

While WCG’s YouTube channel is 2nd City Gridiron, next Friday’s livestream will be on Robert Schmitz’s Run Pass Opinion YouTube Channel, because he’s already built that up over 10K, and we want to reach as many Bears fans as possible!

We will be editing down all that night’s content from RPO (individual prospect analysis and film breakdowns) and putting those up in smaller to digest chunks on 2nd City Gridiron and on our WCG Podcast Channel, so be sure you’re subscribed to all the channels so you never miss a thing.

Also, on Sunday, April 24 we’ll be livestreaming a mock draft at Noon (CT) where we’re going to let you guys make every decision for the Bears. I’ve usually done the WCG reader mock here on the site, but with running the polls, keeping the simulation open, and typing up all the individual results taking four or five hours, doing it as a livestream (War Room Style) will make for a more interactive and crisp event.

We hope to see a lot of our WCG extended family joining up at both events!