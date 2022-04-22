The Bear’s Den, April 22, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

4 things we learned at Chicago Bears minicamp, including QB Justin Fields quickly adopting a ‘growth mindset’ – Chicago Tribune - This week’s Chicago Bears minicamp was a reminder that all the optimism about Justin Fields eventually must be validated by on-field progress.

Column: David Montgomery is embracing change at Halas Hall. How will the Chicago Bears running back fit the new scheme? – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears running back David Montgomery says he’s not concerned about his contract situation as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Day 3 Observations of Justin Fields from Chicago Bears Minicamp - CHGO - The guys share their top takeaways from Day 3 of Chicago Bears minicamp including a report on QB Justin Fields.

Bears’ Eddie Jackson eager to prove himself again in 2022 season - RSN - Matt Eberflus has noticed Jackson’s positive energy and demeanor, both in meetings and on the practice field.

The Bears Signed WR David Moore and CB Greg Stroman Jr. to One-Year Contracts - Bleacher Nation - Finally, some free agent help for the wide receiver and cornerback positions that we’ve long been waiting for around these parts.

Report: Julién Davenport signing with Bears - ProFootballTalk - Free agent offensive tackle Julién Davenport worked out for the Bears. He now is expected to sign with the team, Aaron Wilson of profootballnetwork.com reports.

Bears sign WR David Moore, CB Greg Stroman Jr. after tryouts - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have signed receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to one-year deals. Both players had tryouts this week at the team’s minicamp.

Bears sign WR David Moore, CB Greg Stroman to 1-year contracts - Chicago Sun-Times - Both have been in the NFL multiple years, but are fighting to hang on to their careers.

Bears notebook: QB Justin Fields has rocky final practice in minicamp - Chicago Sun-Times - Plus, the latest on Nick Foles, how Equanimeous St. Brown is already paying off for the Bears and a trio of experienced offensive tackles get tryouts at Halas Hall.

WR Darnell Mooney knows you don’t believe in him, but ‘I will get my respect’ - Chicago Sun-Times - New season, same story for Mooney. The doubts have been mountainous since high school, but he’s undaunted as he becomes the Bears’ No. 1 receiver.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

POLISH SAUSAGE

If a Deebo Samuel trade is coming, timing becomes critical - ProFootballTalk - The 49ers have said nothing about whether they will grant receiver Deebo Samuel‘s request for a trade. If they will, and if they’re lining up a deal for the All-Pro wideout, there’s a very good reason to wait.

NFL schedule will be released May 12 - ProFootballTalk - The NFL announced on Thursday that the schedule will be released during a special on NFL Media properties on May 12.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Bears sign 3 after minicamp tryout - Windy City Gridiron - On Thursday the Chicago Bears signed wide receiver David Moore, cornerback Greg Stroman Jr., and offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport after each had a tryout at Halas Hall this week. Moore and...

Wiltfong's Chicago Bears 7-Round Mock Draft: Nothing but the trenches - Windy City Gridiron - My mock draft methodology is to run through several mocks to learn more about some possible prospects the the Chicago Bears could draft and then to share those names with you guys. That’s why my...

Sunderbruch's 2022 NFL Draft Research Project: Player Positions - Windy City Gridiron - A deeper look at which NFL positions potentially offer more value, and patterns for GMs to consider.

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

