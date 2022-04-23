The Bear’s Den, April 23, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

BEARRRSSSS

Darnell Mooney wants to ‘get my respect’ as No. 1 receiver - 670 The Score - Bears receiver Darnell Mooney is positioned to be his team’s top target in the 2022 season, and he hopes to prove himself as one of the game’s best.

Darnell Mooney explains why building offseason chemistry with Justin Fields is ‘very beneficial’ - ChicagoBears.com - After beginning to build a bond in their first season as teammates last year, Bears receiver Darnell Mooney and quarterback Justin Fields have continued to develop more chemistry in 2022.

Bears Sessions: Darnell Mooney Minicamp Press Conference Highlights - On Tap Sports Net - There’s a lot to unpack as Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney addressed the media Thursday following minicamp.

Bears Plan to Expand David Montgomery’s Role in New Offense - On Tap Sports Net - The Chicago Bears plan to expand David Montgomery’s role in the offense, which should help him maximize his value in 2022 and beyond.

A confident Trevis Gipson ready to fill big shoes in year three - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - Chicago Bears pass rusher Trevis Gipson is ready to take a big step forward going into 2022.

The Other Guys: Carson Strong NFL Draft Profile - On Tap Sports Net - NFL Draft Sleepers. As far as the eye can see. Learn some more about Nevada QB Carson Strong in the first of multiple draft sleeper articles.

2022 NFL Draft Scouting Report: WR Christian Watson - 247 Sports Chicago Bears - We break down the scouting report on North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Dream selections for NFL teams with no 1st-round pick - USA Today Bears - Our NFL Wire editors without 1st-round picks identified the dream scenario and pick for their teams, including the Bears landing a top WR.

One wide receiver for the Bears for every round - USA Today Bears - Here are some wide receivers the Bears could target in each round of the upcoming NFL draft to fill a critical need.

Former Colts backup tackle signing in Chicago - Sports Illustrated Chicago Bears - Former Colts tackle Julien Davenport will sign with the Bears, according to a Pro Football Network report, as the team seeks depth behind a group of inexperienced tackles.

Bears sign WR David Moore, DB Greg Stroman to 1-year contracts - ChicagoBears.com - The Bears on Thursday signed receiver David Moore and cornerback Greg Stroman Jr. to one-year contracts. They were both free agents who participated in this week’s voluntary minicamp on a tryout basis.

Eberflus receives first-pitch tips from Kerry Wood - ChicagoBears.com - In preparation for throwing out the ceremonial first pitch Saturday at Wrigley Field, Bears coach Matt Eberflus turned to an expert for advice Friday at Halas Hall, meeting with former Cubs star pitcher Kerry Wood.

Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 - ESPN - #21. Chicago Bears. Career Approximate Value Over Expected (CAVOE) of draft picks, 2012-2021: -35.6. Record from 2012-2021: 71-90, 24th

Biggs: Bears need to focus on these 4 positions in NFL Draft - 670 The Score - The Bears don’t own a pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, but they’ll be busy on the second day. The Bears hold two second-round picks and a third-round selection, all of which they’re in line to use next Friday.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Putting Justin Fields’ Struggles at Chicago Bears Minicamp in Perspective - CHGO Sports - The guys put Thursday’s Justin Fields struggles in proper perspective.

Finley: Bears need WR help — but other teams are ‘receiver-obsessed’ too - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears need a starting receiver — or two. But it’s never been more expensive to acquire one, either via free agency or the draft.

Hammond: Fields, Mooney hope offseason work improves connection - Daily Herald - The Bears’ top QB-WR connection of Justin Fields and Darnell Mooney spent time working out together in Atlanta, not far from where Fields grew up in Kennesaw, Ga. They’re hoping the extra work pays off come September.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Brett Whitefield makes strong case for Malik Willis to Detroit Lions at 2 - Pride Of Detroit - It’s not the popular pick, but friend of the show Brett Whitefield made a compelling case for the Detroit Lions drafting Malik Willis with the second overall pick.

APC remembers the Packers’ ‘Instant Replay’ game on Bears Talk Underground podcast - Acme Packing Company - Don Majkowski and the Cardiac Pack got their most absurd win of the 1989 season against the rival Bears with some help from a replay official. Tex joins Larry Dyer to remember and reminisce about that crazy game.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Tampa Bay Buccaneers restructure Tom Brady’s deal to free up $9M in cap space - ESPN - The Buccaneers freed up $9 million in cap space by restructuring Tom Brady’s contract, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Report: Giants are trying to trade Kadarius Toney - Big Blue View - First-round WR had a rocky start to New York career

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong Jr: Predict what the Bears will do in round 2 - Windy City Gridiron - We’re one week from the start of night two of the 2022 NFL Draft, and with the Chicago Bears currently having no first round selection, that means we’re a week away from general manager Ryan Poles’ first ever draft pick.

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder (their BOB YouTube Channel can be found here), Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; Like WCG on Facebook.