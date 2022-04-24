Byron Pringle Reportedly Arrested

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Byron Pringle, recently-added free agent wide receiver for the Bears, has been arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol for reckless driving on a suspended license. Accounts say that the player out of Kansas State was doing donuts on a public road and that he faces multiple charges. Pringle reportedly had a child with him in the car at the time of the incident, as well.

Pringle formerly played for the Kansas City Chiefs in a limited role, but he was expected by many to serve as a more important weapon in the revitalization of Chicago’s offense under new offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy. To this end, new general manager Ryan Poles signed him to a one-year deal worth just over $4million.

It is unclear at this time what punishment Pringle could be in line to receive from Florida police, from the league, or from the organization.