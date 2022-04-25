The Bear’s Den, April 25, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE BYRON PRINGLE SPECIAL

Bears’ Byron Pringle arrested for reckless driving on suspended license - ProFootballTalk - Pringle was arrested by Florida Highway Patrol for doing doughnuts on a public road, while driving on a suspended license, with a child in his car, according to TMZ.com.

Without a top draft pick, the Bears can avoid the Round 2 blues - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears have three Day 2 picks — No. 39 and 48 overall in Round 2 and No. 71 in Round 3. They’re one of eight teams without a scheduled first-round pick, but that’s not a death sentence.

Final rankings of the Chicago Bears draft needs - CHGO - The Chicago Bears top-10 draft needs ranked in order of importance.

2022 NFL draft: Bears’ biggest question at each offensive position - Bears Wire - There are plenty of questions surrounding the Bears offense. But here are the most pressing ones at each position ahead of the NFL draft.

Pre-draft opinions from anonymous scouts and coaches can never be trusted - ProFootballTalk - As the draft approaches, more and more media members are trafficking in opinions from anonymous scouts and coaches regarding the players who will be drafted later this week. Our advice this year is the same as it is every year. Ignore those opinions.

Is it better to err by taking a quarterback early, or by not taking a quarterback early? - ProFootballTalk - This year, it’s unclear whether the urgency to find a great quarterback will get teams like the Panthers at No. 6 or the Falcons at No. 8, or someone else, to pull the trigger on a signal-caller in the first dozen or so picks.

Wiltfong, Snyder & Schmitz: Full 7-Round Chicago Bears WCG Reader Mock Draft - Windy City Gridiron - This is the mock draft where YOU guys make all the decision!

Sunderbruch: Byron Pringle Reportedly Arrested - Windy City Gridiron - After signing with the Bears, the former player for the Kansas City Chiefs faces legal trouble.

Sunderbruch: Windy City Gridiron Composite Draft Board - Windy City Gridiron - Lost in the land of mock drafts and prospect gurus? Here are the top prospects presented in terms of their average rank across six major draft boards.

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

