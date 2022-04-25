A closer look at Chicago’s pre-draft roster

The NFL Draft kicks off in just three days, so it’s likely the Chicago Bears are going to hold off in adding any more free agents this week. As the roster stands right now Chicago has just 64 players under contract for their 90-man offseason roster, so after the draft I’d expect general manager Ryan Poles and his scouting staff to be deep in the dossiers of prospective undrafted free agents.

Their UDFA class could be one of the biggest in the league as the Bears continue their 2022 makeover. They signed 18 17 free agents once the league year opened on March 16, they only re-signed 2 of their unrestricted free agents, they brought back all 3 of their exclusive rights free agents, and they moved on from 23 of their players from a season ago.

Before you guys vote on the Bears biggest draft needs, let’s re-set where the roster stands right now.

Quarterback (4)

Justin Fields, Nick Foles, Trevor Siemian, Ryan Willis

Offensive line (11)

Teven Jenkins, Larry Borom, Lucas Patrick, Cody Whitehair, Sam Mustipher, Julién Davenport, Lachavious Simmons, Dakota Dozier, Dieter Eiselen, Tyrone Wheatley Jr., Willie Wright

Running back (4)

David Montgomery, Khalil Herbert, Darrynton Evans, Khari Blasingame (FB)

Tight end (4)

Cole Kmet, Ryan Griffin, Jesper Horsted, James O’Shaughnessy

Wide receiver (7)

Darnell Mooney, David Moore, Dazz Newsome, Byron Pringle, Equanimeous St. Brown, Isaiah Coulter, Nsimba Webster

Specialists (3)

Cairo Santos, Patrick Scales, Ryan Winslow

Cornerback (8)

Jaylon Johnson, Thomas Graham Jr., Duke Shelley, Kindle Vildor, Tavon Young, Greg Stroman Jr., Lamar Jackson, BoPete Keyes

Defensive line (11)

Robert Quinn, Al-Quadin Muhammad, Khyiris Tonga, Justin Jones, Trevis Gipson, Angelo Blackson, Mario Edwards Jr., Sam Kamara, Charles Snowden, Auzoyah Alufohai, LaCale London

Linebacker (8)

Roquan Smith, Nicholas Morrow, Caleb Johnson, Jeremiah Attaochu, Matt Adams, Noah Dawkins, Joe Thomas, Ledarius Mack

Safety (4)

Eddie Jackson, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Dane Cruikshank, Michael Joseph

The Bears have yet to differentiate their roster positions at linebacker, defensive back, and defensive line, so some of these players may end up in a different spot.

