The Bear’s Den, April 26, 2022

When do the Chicago Bears pick? What do the mock drafts say? Everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL draft. – Chicago Tribune - The Chicago Bears have two second-round picks and a third-rounder in new GM Ryan Poles’ first draft. Here’s what you need to know.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Former Chicago Bears GM Jerry Angelo Joins to Kick Off NFL Draft Week - CHGO - Former Chicago Bears GM Jerry Angelo joins to discuss a variety of NFL Draft topics including a great story on drafting Devin Hester.

Bears sign Julién Davenport, former Colts offensive tackle - RSN - Matt Eberflus and Ryan Poles added a new player to compete with Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom.

My (Somewhat Ironic) Draft Guy: Alabama WR Slade Bolden - Da Bears Blog - Lance Zierlein.

Bears seek help for Justin Fields, CB in first draft under GM Ryan Poles - RSN - The Chicago Bears have a lot of holes to fill in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Focus on big picture set to continue for Bears in NFL Draft - 670 The Score - In five years of scouting under former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, Ryan Poles was immersed in a careful, thorough approach to building a draft board. It’s a concept he has brought to the Bears as their new general manager.

Bears sign tackle Julien Davenport on 1-year deal - 670 The Score - The Chicago Bears have signed veteran offensive tackle Julien Davenport on a one-year deal, the team announced. Davenport, 27, is a five-year NFL veteran.

Trading Places: Who Bears Can Call for Extra Draft Picks - Considering the Bears have no first-rounder, their 39th pick is their money guy. This means they could deal one of those next two picks in an attempt to land more picks later, either in Round 4 or even in Round 3.

Bears’ most urgent NFL Draft need: Finding help at CB for Jaylon Johnson - Chicago Sun-Times - Other than Johnson, cornerback was a big problem for the Bears last season. That’s a good place for them to start in the upcoming draft.

Bears sign OT Julien Davenport to 1-year contract - Chicago Sun-Times - Davenport, a fourth-round pick in 2017, started four games for the Colts last season.

Bears GM Ryan Poles doesn’t have a hard act to follow in draft - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears’ new general manager doesn’t have a first-round pick — and maybe it’s just as well. Previous rookie personnel bosses struck out on their first pick and had better luck later in the draft — acquiring Olin Kreutz, Alex Brown, Alshon Jeffery and Eddie Goldman.

Should GM Ryan Poles trade up? Which WR can the Chicago Bears select? 4 questions heading into the NFL draft. – Chicago Tribune - The NFL draft begins Thursday and the Chicago Bears have a lot of work to do. Our team weighs in on four timely topics.

NFL Draft rumors: ‘Expect a surprise’ with Jaguars; Lions ‘smitten’ with Thibodeaux - Pride Of Detroit - Long-time NFL insider Peter King has a couple of very interesting NFL Draft rumors regarding the Lions and Jaguars.

Sorry, But NFL Draft Grades Can’t Tell You Who Had A Good Draft - FiveThirtyEight - So your favorite team just got a good grade in this year’s NFL draft. Congrats! Surely this is the first step on the path to future Super Bowls, right? Well, um…

Russell Wilson: I came to the Broncos to win, so whatever it takes to do that - ProFootballTalk - Russell Wilson looked out of place in a blue-and-orange No. 3 jersey. That will take some time getting used to.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Ramachandran: 2022 NFL Draft Bears Cornerback Targets - Windy City Gridiron - With a receiver or offensive lineman likely coming off the board at pick 39, which mid- and late-round cornerbacks should be on the Bears’ radar?

Sunderbruch: The NFL Draft Research Project - Windy City Gridiron - Josh Sunderbruch is taking an in-depth look at a five year sample size of drafted players from the NFL Draft classes of 2011 to 2017 to get a better understanding on the type of production a team...

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

