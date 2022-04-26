Which receiver prospects could the Bears get in each round?

Considering the state of their current depth chart at wide receiver, the Chicago Bears are likely to double dip at the position in the NFL Draft at some point. With the way the talent could line up on the board at least one of those picks should be on day 2, but that other pick could come at any time.

My latest “theme” mock draft was all about receiver, and I went with the top ranked one at each pick according to the simulated board at the NFL Mock Draft Database. I just wanted to see the types of prospects that could be in play for the Bears in each round.

Here’s my all WR haul for this Bears’ mock.

39th pick, Round 2, Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Dotson is a good athlete with decent speed (4.43 forty), but his size (5’11”, 178 lbs) likely limits him to the slot or the Z receiver position in the NFL, although most of his work in college was outside. Scouts love his route running and hands, and he brings some return ability with him as well.

48th pick, Round 2, John Metchie III, WR, Alabama

Metchie is rehabbing from a torn ACL, but all reports have it going well. He’s another technical player that may be best suited to the slot due t o his size (5’11”, 187).

71st pick, Round 3, Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

At 6’1”, 194 pounds he could get some reps at X receiver, but he’s another polished route runner that will get on the field as a rookie.

148th pick, Round 5, Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame

Austin is a solidly built 6’2”, 200 pounds, and his speed and athleticism shows up on film. He’s a bit green as a prospect, but the upside is there.

150th pick, Round 5, Dai’Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls

Snagging Dixon in the 5th would be a reach according to some other boards I’ve looked at, but teams all have their boards stacked in different ways. Depending on what the Bears draft earlier at wide out, they could go for the 6’3”, 205 pounder on day three. He plays big, but he isn’t really a burner with a 4.62 forty.

186th pick, Round 6, Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State

Polk is another X receiver (6’3”, 195) without great speed (4.59 forty), but he has some polish to his game.

Check out my other mocks here; BPA, all offense on day two, trade back to get 5 top-100 picks, and nothing but the trenches.