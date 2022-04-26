Report: Teams interested in trading for Bears’ Robert Quinn

On Tuesday it was Tweeted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that teams have been “sniffing around” Chicago Bears’ pass rusher Robert Quinn about a potential trade. The 31-year old Quinn is coming off a fantastic season where he was named to his third Pro Bowl after compiling 18.5 sacks.

The Bears have already traded Khalil Mack earlier this offseason, so if a solid deal presents itself I’m sure general manager Ryan Poles would part ways with Quinn to get another pick or two for this weekend’s NFL Draft.

Earlier this morning the Bears announced that Quinn and Khalil Herbert were the team’s recipients of their prestigious Brian Piccolo Awards for the 2021 season, and Quinn talked about the new coaching regime and possible changes at that time.

“Sucks to say but I’ve been through many [coaching changes] in my career,” Quinn said. “The only thing I thought of was hopefully my resume or my production from last year gives me a little weight to keep my foot in the building.” He later added in a bit of foreshadowing the Rapoport report, “I didn’t expect to go anywhere or want to go anywhere, but again, this is a crazy business.”

Losing Quinn on the heels of losing Mack would be a big loss to the pass rush, but they are counting on the ascending Trevis Gipson and newly signed Al-Quadin Muhammad to get after the quarterback.