The Bear’s Den, April 27, 2022

BEARRRSSSS

Bears need WRs in draft, Ryan Poles knows it, but says he won't reach - RSN - The Bears general manager said there are many ways to help Justin Fields in the 2022 NFL Draft.

NFL Draft: How Bears used technology to help scouts build big board - RSN - The Bears GM trusts his background in old-school scouting, but still uses technology to assist his team.

Wood: My Draft Crush - Memphis WR Calvin Austin III - Da Bears Blog - Memphis WR Calvin Austin III comes in at the other end of the spectrum for WRs. He stands only 5’7″ and weighed in at the Combine at only 170 pounds. If you’re going to be that small, you need to be an athletic freak to make it at the NFL level, and Austin certainly fits the bill.

Ryan Poles preaching patience, discipline for Bears - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles maintains the organization isn’t rebuilding, but he’s also preaching patience as the franchise works to construct a roster that that lead to sustained success.

Bears honor Robert Quinn, Khalil Herbert with Piccolo Award - 670 The Score - Bears pass rusher Robert Quinn and running back Khalil Herbert on Tuesday were recognized as the recipients of the annual Brian Piccolo Award, which is considered the team’s most prestigious individual honor.

Ryan Poles: Bears disappointed in Byron Pringle's arrest - 670 The Score - Bears general manager Ryan Poles on Tuesday expressed his disappointment in new receiver Byron Pringle, who was arrested over the weekend on charges of reckless driving and driving without a license.

Bears, Byron Pringle ‘in a good place’ after arrest in Florida - Chicago Sun-Times - “I know him very well. And it’s not a reflection of who he is at all,” said Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who was with the Chiefs personnel department for Pringle’s four seasons in Kansas City. “It’s a disappointment, but we had a good conversation about it.”

DE Robert Quinn all in with Bears amid potentially rocky transition season - Chicago Sun-Times - As Quinn saw sweeping changes at Halas Hall in the offseason, he hoped the Bears would keep him around. And they clearly value him for more than his on-field production; Quinn won the Brian Piccolo Award on Tuesday.

Rebuilding? Remodeling? Either way, Bears GM Ryan Poles has heavy lifting - Chicago Sun-Times - Bears general manager Ryan Poles didn’t exactly recoil when asked Tuesday whether he was rebuilding. But he pursed his lips and glanced to the sky for a second. “The ‘rebuild’ thing is, like, super-sensitive,” he said.

Column: Ryan Poles didn’t mention receiver as a strength of this draft. Is that a sign the Chicago Bears are targeting the position? – Chicago Tribune - Ryan Poles mentioned four positions as particularly deep after Round 1, and receiver wasn’t one. Is that a sign he’s leaning in that direction?

Ryan Poles’ remodeling project is about to take a big step forward. Here’s how he prepared for his 1st draft as Chicago Bears GM. – Chicago Tribune - Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles has been in draft rooms before. But this one, of course, will be different.

CHGO Bears Podcast: Chicago Bears GM Ryan Poles Meets with the Media Before the 2022 NFL Draft - CHGO - In this episode the guys share their takeaways from what Ryan Poles told reporters in his pre-draft press conference.

Why Bears’ Robert Quinn honored to receive Brian Piccolo Award - RSN - The Bears pass rusher tries to similarly to Piccolo, after going through a serious health scare of his own.

Ryan Poles says Bears “will be in the business of moving back” - ProFootballTalk - Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday that he doesn’t like the “rebuild” word to describe his team. He is OK with “remodel.” But a rebuild is a rebuild by any other name.

10 Quotes from Ryan Poles’ predraft press conference that stood out - 247 Sports - The 10 quotes that stood out the most from the Ryan Poles press conference ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft for the Chicago Bears.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

49ers are willing to listen to Deebo Samuel trade offers, but it surely will take a lot to get him - ProFootballTalk - We’ve been consistent since we’ve been here in that we listen on just about anyone. That’s something we’ll always do.”

Scott Fitterer would “feel comfortable” with a couple of QBs at No. 6 - ProFootballTalk - It’s no secret that the Panthers are in the market for a quarterback and General Manager Scott Fitterer didn’t attempt to say otherwise at a pre-draft press conference on Tuesday.

POLISH SAUSAGE

Brian Gutekunst: Aaron Rodgers will be heavily involved in developing receivers - ProFootballTalk - Rodgers is not attending the Packers’ voluntary offseason program. But Gutekunst said he’s had plenty of conversations with the two-time defending MVP.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Wiltfong: Report - Teams interested in trading for Bears’ Robert Quinn - Windy City Gridiron- On Tuesday it was Tweeted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that teams have been “sniffing around” Chicago Bears’ pass rusher Robert Quinn about a potential trade. The 31-year old Quinn is coming...

Wiltfong: Which receiver prospects could the Bears get in each round? - Windy City Gridiron - Lester’s latest “theme” mock draft for the Chicago Bears is all about the wide outs.

Sunderbruch’s Draft Research Project: Performance-based Tiers - Windy City Gridiron - Trading down for value works until there is no value to be found, and not all first-rounders promise the same results. What are the actual tiers of performance in the modern draft?

Infante: Bears freezing cold draft takes - From Kyle Long to Josh Rosen - Windy City Gridiron - As SB Nation takes a look at our worst draft takes, WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his takes that aged like milk.

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

