Bears Mock Draft Scenario: Net a 2023 first-rounder while building the core in 2022

I get the sense that the WCG team had way too much fun with the mock machines.

I mean, they did what they were supposed to do. They followed the task and the prompts, but this is sheer power no mortal human should possess at their fingertips. It’s, genuinely, awe-inspiring.

In part 2 of our final mock draft scenario series for the Bears’ 2022 Draft, the staff looked ahead to ... 2023.

Scenario 2: You must trade back to net a 2023 first-rounder, while still finding good players in 2022.

Ken Mitchell

OK, in this scenario, Skyy Moore was on the board at No. 39 overall, and there’s no way I’m passing on him despite needing that first-rounder next year. So, here we go:

No. 39 Skyy Moore, WR — Western Michigan

Trade:

Bears receive Eagles’ 2023 first-round pick Eagles receive No. 49, No. 148, and 2023 third-round pick

Note: There was a 51 percent acceptance chance. There is no way I would make this trade by the way. I did it to meet the scenario.

No. 71. Zach Tom, T — Wake Forrest

Tackle who could stay outside or move inside — a good value at this spot.

No. 150. Tycen Anderson, S — Toledo

No. 186 Joshua Williams, CB — Fayetteville State

Erik Duerrwaechter

Trade:

Bears receive 49ers’ 2023 first-round pick (owned by Dolphins) and No. 125 Dolphins receive No. 39

Trade:

Bears receive No. 52 and No. 138 Steelers receive No. 48

No. 52. John Metchie III, WR — Alabama

No. 71. Ed Ingram, OG — LSU

No. 125. Wan’Dale Robinson, WR — Kentucky

No. 138. Dominique Robinson, EDGE — Miami-OH

#160)

Trade:

Bears receive No. 175, No. 211, and No. 212 Rams receive No. 160

No. 175. Alec Lindstrom, C — Boston College

No. 211. Jalen Wydermyer, TE — Texas A&M

No. 212. Zakoby McClain, LB — Auburn

Notes: Where it was a nightmare trying to trade up in the previous scenario, I had no shortage of takers for trading down. In fact, I wound up trading down from both original second-rounders. When I was finally on the clock with a player I couldn’t pass up on, I pulled the trigger on the dangerous receiver from the Crimson Tide. Then, I stayed put and beefed up my interior offensive line with the nasty hog named Ed Ingram. I double-dipped at both receiver and the interior offensive line, while looking for value with my remaining picks. In 2023 I’ve set the Bears up with eight total picks. This includes two first-rounders (their own and the 49ers pick), and a late-round swap with the Rams.

Patti Curl

Trade:

Bears receive No. 45, No. 196 and Ravens’ 2023 third-round pick Ravens receive No. 39

Trade:

Bears receive No. 58, No. 213, and Falcons’ 2023 first-round pick Falcons receive No. 45, Bears 2023’ second-round pick, and Ravens’ 2023 third-round pick

Trade:

Bears receive No. 59 and Packers’ 2023 second-round pick Packers receive No. 48, No. 148, and No. 196

Trade:

Bears receive No. 60 and No. 91 Bucs receive No. 58 and No. 186

Trade:

Bears receive No. 68, No. 107, No. 205, and Texans’ 2023 sixth-round pick Texans receive No. 59

No. 60. Jalen Tolbert, WR — South Alabama

No. 68. Daniel Faalele, OT — Minnesota

No. 71. Cole Strange, G — Chattanooga

No. 91. David Bell, WR — Purdue

No. 107. Coby Bryant, CB — Cincinnati

No. 150. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE — Maryland

No. 205. Jason Poe, G — Mercer

No. 213. Matt Araiza, P — San Diego State

Notes: This number of trade-back opportunities is not likely to happen in the actual draft, but it was a tough ask to net a 2023 first-round pick without a 2022 first to start with. The net result of all the 2023 trades is the Bears add the Falcons’ 2023 first (which should be quite high), the Bears swap their second rounders with the Packers (for extra motivation to beat them), and the Bears grab an extra Texans sixth for funsies. This strategy obviously didn’t net any elite players, but I like Tolbert as a physical deep threat, Faalele as a chubby space filler, Strange as a scheme fit, and Bell as a reliably open safety net for Fields.

Josh Sunderbruch

No. 39. Tyler Smith, T — Tulsa

Trade:

Bears receive Texans’ 2023 first-round pick, Browns’ 2023 first-round pick, and No. 107 Texans receive Bears’ 2023 first-round pick and No. 49

Trade:

Bears receive DeAndre Hopkins Cardinals receive No. 71 and Chargers’ 2023 sixth-round pick

No. 107. Zach Tom, T — Wake Forest

No. 148. Cordale Flott, CB — LSU

No. 150. Lecitus Smith, G — Virginia Tech

Trade: