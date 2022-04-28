How to watch the 2022 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears may not have a pick on night one of the 2022 NFL Draft, but that doesn't mean there won’t be any Bears’ related drama taking place. Chicago has a few obvious need positions they could jump on with their 39th overall selection, so every quarterback, linebacker, defensive lineman, or defensive back that is taken is one more wide receiver or offensive lineman that could fall down into the Bears’ lap on Friday.

A healthy board full of players at need positions for the Bears could also make it more likely they’ll trade back knowing they’ll still be able to get one of their guys later.

Then again, does anyone think the Bears will trade up into the first round tonight?

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 NFL Draft.

Start times

Round 1: Thursday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. CT)

Thursday, April 28 (7:00 p.m. CT) Rounds 2-3: Friday, April 29 (6:00 p.m. CT) The WCG livestream will be here !

Friday, April 29 (6:00 p.m. CT) Rounds 4-7: Saturday, April 30 (11:00 a.m. CT)

Saturday, April 30 (11:00 a.m. CT) UDFA Free For All: Saturday, April 30 (As soon as Mr. Irrelevant is announced, which will be approximately 5:30 p.m.)

How to watch/listen

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Television coverage: The 2022 NFL Draft will be televised nationally by the NFL Network, ABC, ESPN and ESPN Deportes.

Radio coverage: National coverage on Westwood One Radio, SiriusXM NFL Radio and ESPN Radio.

Internet stream: FuboTV, ESPN.com, or NFL.com.

Windy City Gridiron will be LIVESTREAMING the entirety of night two (rounds 2/3) for a Bears perspective on this channel here: Run Pass Opinion

And WCG will have prospect analysis and film breakdowns for every pick on this channel here: 2nd City Gridiron

Mobile: Live NFL Network coverage of the 2022 NFL Draft is available across devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers. For more information, go to NFL.com/nflnetwork.

Selection time limits

Day 1: Round 1 (10 minutes per pick)

Round 1 (10 minutes per pick) Day 2: Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick)

Round 2 (seven minutes per pick) • Round 3 (five minutes per pick) Day 3: Rounds 4-6 (five minutes per pick) • Round 7 (four minutes per pick)

Bears current NFL Draft picks (six picks)

Round 2: No. 39 - If each of the teams before the Bears take their full 7 minutes, that means the Bears will go on the clock about 6:49 p.m. CT.

Round 2: No. 48 (from L.A. Chargers) - Approximate time of this selection would be 8:59 p.m. CT

Round 3: No. 71

Round 5: No. 148 (from Houston)

Round 5: No. 150

Round 6: No. 186

But I think everyone expects Ryan Poles to move back at least once to pick up some additional selections.

First round NFL Draft order (for now)

Prospects attending the draft in person

Matt Corral, QB, Mississippi / Charles Cross, OL, Mississippi State / Jordan Davis, DL, Georgia / Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia / Ikem Ekwonu, OL, North Carolina State / Sauce Gardner, CB, Cincinnati / Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington / Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame / Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan, Zion Johnson, OL, Boston College / Jermaine Johnson, DE, Florida State / George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue / Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah / Drake London, WR, Southern California / Evan Neal, OL, Alabama / Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State / Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon / Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama / Malik Willis, QB, Liberty / Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State / Devonte Wyatt, DL, Georgia

How many of these top prospects will fall out of the first round and be within striking distance of the Bears’ first selection at 39?

