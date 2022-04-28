The Bear’s Den, April 28, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL

Ken’s Note: I make music for my wife to use during her meditations. This is one song I made for her. The video is from a trip we took a few years ago to Niagara Falls (except the drone shot at the end which is stock). The frogs “singing” in the background were recorded by me at a pond we have near our cabin in the woods. It’s more a sound poem than actual “listen to it” music.

‘I’m not overcooking this board’: A look at the Bears’ draft process under new GM Ryan Poles - The Athletic - Poles discussed his some of draft process at Halas Hall on Tuesday, including trying to remove groupthink from the equation.

CHGO Bears Podcast: CHGO’s Live Chicago Bears 2022 Mock Draft - CHGO - The crew conducts a live Chicago Bears Mock Draft. Who do they have the Bears selecting?

Bears mock draft: Ryan Poles goes defense with first two picks - RSN - The Bears need help all over the roster, and get a cornerback first, without trading up or trading down.

Bears mock draft: Ryan Poles trades down for more picks - RSN - The Bears roster has several holes to fill, and the team was able to address many needs in this mock.

Bears mock draft: Ryan Poles trades up for wide receiver - RSN - The Bears give Justin Fields a serious playmaker in the offense.

The Dannehy Draft Guy: Georgia WR George Pickens - Da Bears Blog - With as many needs as the Chicago Bears have, it would be hard for them to go wrong, regardless of which positions they pick Friday night. But the one player who could drastically change how the team looks going forward is Georgia wide receiver George Pickens.

What Nagy texted reporter about Fields after Bears firing - 670 The Score - Even when former Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy wasn’t obligated to defend Justin Fields, he continued to go to bat for the young quarterback.

It’s good the Bears don’t need a quarterback because this draft class stinks at the position - Chicago Sun-Times - Waiting until this year to draft a passer would have been a disaster.

GM Ryan Poles brings fresh approach to Bears heading into first NFL Draft - Chicago Sun-Times - He doesn’t have a first-round pick, so Poles needs to find quality, long-term players with two second-rounders and one third.

Bears draft preview podcast: Take a receiver? Make a trade? - Chicago Sun-Times - The Bears don’t have a first-round draft pick this year. So what’s the plan?

If the Steelers really like a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft, take him - Behind the Steel Curtain - The time might be now for the Steelers to draft their quarterback since you get no points for waiting.

Cardinals pick up Kyler Murray's fifth-year option - ProFootballTalk - It’s been a rocky offseason for quarterback Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, but things appear to have gotten on better footing of late and the Cardinals moved to extend their working relationship through at least the 2023 season on Wednesday.

Mark Davis: "I believe in Colin Kaepernick" - ProFootballTalk - “I believe in Colin Kaepernick,” Davis said. “He deserves every chance in the world to become a quarterback in the National Football League. I still stand by it. If our coaches and General Manager want to bring him in or want him to be the quarterback on this team, I would welcome him with open arms.”

Sunderbruch: Five Prospects I Like More Than I Should - Windy City Gridiron - Here are five players that I am keeping an eye on heading into the draft.

Chicago Bears Mock Draft Scenario: Net a 2023 first-rounder while building the core in 2022 - Windy City Gridiron - The second part of our fancy mock series necessitates the Bears get a premium pick in Year 2 of the Ryan Poles era.

Chicago Bears Mock Draft Scenario: Justin Fields reunites with a Buckeye WR - Windy City Gridiron - In the first of a hypothetical pre-draft series, members of the WCG staff give Justin Fields an old friend to throw to.

