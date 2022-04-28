Breaking down Alec Pierce, Chicago’s (potential) Newest Wide Receiver

What better way is there to kick off the NFL Draft than by breaking down a likely Bears’ target?

With Equanimeous St. Brown currently starting next to Darnell Mooney & Byron Pringle, the Bears are almost assuredly looking to add a prototypical “X” wide receiver in this year’s draft. If most fans got their way, that receiver would be Georgia’s George Pickens... IF he makes it to Pick #39. But if he doesn’t, what’s the plan?

My one and only 2022 #NFLDraft Mock Draft pic.twitter.com/qjxsQNi2j7 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 28, 2022

That’s where Alec Pierce comes in — the 6’3”, 210lb burner from Cincinnati is more than capable of filling that “X” receiver role and, in my opinion, would be a perfect fit within the Bears’ new scheme. But just how good is Alec Pierce? What are his strengths and weaknesses? And where should you expect him to be drafted tomorrow night? I tackled these questions and more in my latest (emphasis on LATEst) breakdown video — check it out and let me know what you think!

