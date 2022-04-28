2022 NFL Draft: BPA for Bears heading into Round 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and what an entertaining night it was.
With trades galore, veteran wide receivers on the move and several shock selections, it was fun to watch the festivities of Round 1 commence after months and months of pre-draft analysis. Now that the first day of the draft is over, it’s time to take a look at what lies ahead.
The Chicago Bears didn’t pick on Thursday, but they project to have three selections in Rounds 2 and 3, with two of them coming in the top 50 of this year’s draft. A major run on offensive linemen — 9 of them, to be exact — could make it tougher to find good value there early on, but there is plenty of intriguing talent elsewhere that should definitely entice general manager Ryan Poles and Co.
Using my 2022 NFL Draft finalized big board, I have put together a list of my top 30 players still on the board heading into Day 2, with players at positions of interest for the Bears indicated with an ‘X’ in the appropriate column. Spoiler alert: they have a lot of needs!
2022 NFL Draft BPA heading into Round 2
|Rank
|Player
|Position
|School
|Bears Need
|1
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|X
|2
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|X
|3
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|4
|DeMarvin Leal
|DL
|Texas A&M
|X
|5
|Jaquan Brisker
|SAF
|Penn State
|X
|6
|Breece Hall
|RB
|Iowa State
|7
|Christian Harris
|LB
|Alabama
|X
|8
|Roger McCreary
|CB
|Auburn
|X
|9
|George Pickens
|WR
|Georgia
|X
|10
|Bernhard Raimann
|OT
|Central Michigan
|X
|11
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|X
|12
|Logan Hall
|DL
|Houston
|X
|13
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|X
|14
|Christian Watson
|WR
|North Dakota State
|X
|15
|Perrion Winfrey
|DL
|Oklahoma
|X
|16
|David Bell
|WR
|Purdue
|X
|17
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|18
|Kenneth Walker III
|RB
|Michigan State
|19
|Cameron Thomas
|DL
|San Diego State
|X
|20
|Nicholas Petit-Frere
|OT
|Ohio State
|X
|21
|Sean Rhyan
|OT
|UCLA
|X
|22
|Kerby Joseph
|SAF
|Illinois
|X
|23
|Isaiah Spiller
|RB
|Texas A&M
|24
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|X
|25
|Darian Kinnard
|OG
|Kentucky
|X
|26
|Desmond Ridder
|QB
|Cincinnati
|27
|John Metchie III
|WR
|Alabama
|X
|28
|Trey McBride
|TE
|Colorado State
|29
|Travis Jones
|DL
|UConn
|X
|30
|Kyler Gordon
|CB
|Washington
|X
