2022 NFL Draft: BPA for Bears heading into Round 2

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and what an entertaining night it was.

With trades galore, veteran wide receivers on the move and several shock selections, it was fun to watch the festivities of Round 1 commence after months and months of pre-draft analysis. Now that the first day of the draft is over, it’s time to take a look at what lies ahead.

The Chicago Bears didn’t pick on Thursday, but they project to have three selections in Rounds 2 and 3, with two of them coming in the top 50 of this year’s draft. A major run on offensive linemen — 9 of them, to be exact — could make it tougher to find good value there early on, but there is plenty of intriguing talent elsewhere that should definitely entice general manager Ryan Poles and Co.

Using my 2022 NFL Draft finalized big board, I have put together a list of my top 30 players still on the board heading into Day 2, with players at positions of interest for the Bears indicated with an ‘X’ in the appropriate column. Spoiler alert: they have a lot of needs!

2022 NFL Draft BPA heading into Round 2 Rank Player Position School Bears Need Rank Player Position School Bears Need 1 Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson X 2 Nakobe Dean LB Georgia X 3 Malik Willis QB Liberty 4 DeMarvin Leal DL Texas A&M X 5 Jaquan Brisker SAF Penn State X 6 Breece Hall RB Iowa State 7 Christian Harris LB Alabama X 8 Roger McCreary CB Auburn X 9 George Pickens WR Georgia X 10 Bernhard Raimann OT Central Michigan X 11 Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan X 12 Logan Hall DL Houston X 13 David Ojabo EDGE Michigan X 14 Christian Watson WR North Dakota State X 15 Perrion Winfrey DL Oklahoma X 16 David Bell WR Purdue X 17 Matt Corral QB Ole Miss 18 Kenneth Walker III RB Michigan State 19 Cameron Thomas DL San Diego State X 20 Nicholas Petit-Frere OT Ohio State X 21 Sean Rhyan OT UCLA X 22 Kerby Joseph SAF Illinois X 23 Isaiah Spiller RB Texas A&M 24 Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota X 25 Darian Kinnard OG Kentucky X 26 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 27 John Metchie III WR Alabama X 28 Trey McBride TE Colorado State 29 Travis Jones DL UConn X 30 Kyler Gordon CB Washington X

