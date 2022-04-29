NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take Kyler Gordon at pick 39

With the 39th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon.

While corner isn’t as obvious a need as wide out and offensive line, snagging Gordon at this spot does give them a player that could be plug-and-play opposite third year cornerback Jaylon Johnson. Gordon has decent size at 5’11 1/2”, 194 pound, and he popped off a 4.52 forty at the NFL Combine to flash solid straight line speed. He shows quickness and athleticism in his film, and he’s not afraid to come up and stick a ball carrier.

“He plays with an alpha demeanor and hitting is definitely part of his overall package,” writes NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Gordon lacks polish and needs to play with better route recognition and anticipation, but if those elements click, his ball production could be near the top of the league as one of the top playmakers in the game.”

With the Bears transitioning to a more zone based defense they needed a physical player at corner, and early in his collegiate career he was the Huskies special teams MVP. Last season he had 45 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 7 passes defended, and a forced fumble while being named All-Pac-12 first team.

Kyler Gordon was drafted with pick 39 of round 2 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.69 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/nOurBNPH7c #RAS #Bears pic.twitter.com/IB4HM0OFGz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 29, 2022

Per @ESPNStatsInfo, new Bears CB Kyler Gordon did not allow a TD in 696 coverage snaps in his college career (29 games) and forced an incompletion on 24% of targeted attempts (5th best in Pac-12). — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 30, 2022

