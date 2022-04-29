NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take safety Jaquan Brisker at pick 48

With the 48th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have selected safety Jaquan Brisker from the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Bears picked up this second round selection when they traded Pro Bowl edge rusher Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers, and they stick with a defensive mindset by taking back to back defensive backs. They also have a second consecutive plug-and-play player in their secondary after getting corner Kyler Gordon at pick 39.

Brisker (6’1”, 199 lbs) is an athletic and physical player with a skill set that will complement Eddie Jackson. In three years at Penn State he racked up 151 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 5 interceptions, 14 passes defended, and 1 fumble recovery in 34 games.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein writes that Brisker is an “Athletic safety prospect whose versatility and toughness will endear him to coaches during the evaluation process,”

“Brisker continued to pick up elements of the defensive scheme and his play has steadily transformed from hesitant in 2019 to downright instinctive in 2021,” Zierlein added. “He has the versatility to become a moving chess piece in a variety of coverages and has the size and talent to match up with both “Y” and “F” tight ends.”

These first two picks may not have been what any fans expected, but it seems likely that GM Ryan Poles went with the two best players on his board.

Jaquan Brisker is a SS prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.13 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 74 out of 843 SS from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/a0zG8CcP1u #RAS pic.twitter.com/brkCKiaIrR — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 8, 2022

Poll What is your grade for the Bears’ pick of Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker at pick 48 A

B

C

D

F vote view results 32% A (83 votes)

33% B (85 votes)

19% C (49 votes)

5% D (15 votes)

9% F (25 votes) 257 votes total Vote Now

