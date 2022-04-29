Chicago Bears NFL Draft Day 2 Livestream

We’re going to be livestreaming the entire night of the NFL Draft as the Chicago Bears make their second and third round selections. Currently those are slated to be at picks 39, 48 and 71, but general manager Ryan Poles might have a trade or two up his sleeve.

During this evening’s livestream we’ll have a Bearscentric take on the two rounds, we’ll be recording the individual podcasts after each Bears selection, and we’ll also be doing some Xs & Os film breakdown of the newest Bears.

Join Jeff Berckes, Robert Schmitz, Jacob Infante, and some other surprise guests on Robert’s Run Pass Opinion YouTube Channel starting at 5:30 p.m. (CT) right here.

After we get a chance to edit the show we’ll break up some individual prospect video breakdowns and put them on our 2nd City Gridiron YouTube Channel, and we’ll also have some stuff on that channel on Saturday too, so subscribe to us so you never miss a thing.

This will also serve as your open thread for night two, so keep in mind it is rated WCG-MA.