The Bear’s Draft Day Den, April 29, 2022

THE DAILY SPONGIE SPECIAL DOUBLE HEADER

BEARRRSSSS

With limited picks left by Ryan Pace, Bears GM Ryan Poles stays patient in draft - Chicago Sun-Times - Poles is practical and prudent enough to know he needs to keep his second- and third-round picks rather than trade up into the first round.

Wood: Using Historical Trends to Guide Chicago’s Draft Approach - Da Bears Blog - Let’s look at historical trends to see where the Bears can expect to find positional value at various points in the draft. This builds very closely off work I’ve done each of the last two years, and here’s a quick recap of the approach:

This was the most awkward start to the NFL Draft in history - 670 The Score - The 2022 NFL Draft started on the most awkward note possible, with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introducing Ice Cube, who blew out the mic, and fans booing Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.

KNOW THINE ENEMY

Packers select DT Devonte Wyatt with 28th pick in 2022 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company - The Packers doubled down on Georgia defenders in the first round of the 2022 draft.

2022 NFL Draft result: Detroit Lions select Kayvon Thibodeaux with No. 2 overall pick - Pride Of Detroit - The Detroit Lions made a bold move by trading up 20 spots and taking a big playmaker in Jameson Williams.

Instant analysis of the Detroit Lions’ bold trade up, selection of WR Jameson Williams - Pride Of Detroit - Breaking down all the facets of the Lions’ trade up and selection of Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams.

The Detroit Lions swindled the Minnesota Vikings in their 2022 NFL Draft trade - Pride Of Detroit - ...and walked away with arguably the most talented receiver in the draft.

Aidan Hutchinson NFL Draft - Maize n Brew - Hutchinson is a consensus top five talent no matter where you look.

Packers select LB Quay Walker with 22nd pick in 2022 NFL Draft - Acme Packing Company - The Packers have a running mate for their All-Pro linebacker.

2022 NFL Draft Trades: Minnesota Vikings make deal with Detroit Lions - Daily Norseman - A trade within the division

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT ON WINDY CITY GRIDIRON

Infante's 2022 Bears mock draft: Final 7-round predictions - Windy City Gridiron - WCG’s lead draft analyst shares his last-minute predictions for the Bears’ haul in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft: Chicago Bears Preview Podcasts and Videos - Windy City Gridiron - Check out all our audio and video Bears’ Draft preview stuff right here!

JACOB INFANTE’S DRAFT GUIDE

Jacob Infante’s 2022 Draft Guide - Patreon - Here is how to access to Jacob Infante’s 2022 NFL Draft guide, featuring scouting reports, his entire big board, a 7-round mock draft, Bears-related content, and more.

THE RULES

Windy City Gridiron Community Guidelines - SBNation.com - We strive to make our communities open and inclusive to sports fans of all backgrounds. The following is not permitted in comments. No personal attacks, politics, gender based insults of any kind, racial insults, etc.

Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel which includes Bear With Me from Robert Schmitz, Bears Over Beers featuring Jeff Berckes & EJ Snyder, Bears Banter hosted by Bill Zimmerman, Rule of 3 with R. Schmitz, Danny Meehan, and Brandon Robinson, Bear & Balanced from Jeff and Lester A. Wiltfong Jr., and T Formation Conversation from Lester; EJ also co-hosts The Bootleg Football Podcast with Brett Kollmann; R. Schmitz has a film breakdown show on YouTube titled Run Pass Opinion; Will Robinson II has his WhiskeyRanger YouTube channel, and Steven’s Streaming Twitch Channel from Steven Schweickert.

2nd City Gridiron is the video home to the WCG Podcast Channel and so much more too.

Click on our names to follow us on Twitter: Jeff Berckes; Patti Curl; Eric Christopher Duerrwaechter; Kev H; Sam Householder; Jacob Infante; Aaron Lemming; Ken Mitchell; Jack R Salo; Steven Schweickert; Jack Silverstein; EJ Snyder; Lester Wiltfong, Jr.; Rahul Ramachandran; Will Robinson II; Robert Schmitz; T.J. Starman; Robert Zeglinski; Bill Zimmerman; 2nd City Gridiron; Like WCG on Facebook; Like 2nd City Gridiron on Facebook.