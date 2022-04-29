2022 NFL mock draft: Predicting Round 2 after Thursday’s picks

You thought that you wouldn’t have to see another mock draft now that Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is over. You thought wrong!
Yes, Day 1 has concluded after an entertaining night of selections. However, there are still plenty of selections still to be made, so why not take a shot at projecting what they might be?
The Bears are among the teams entering the fray for the first time in this year’s draft today, as multiple teams are without first-round picks, especially after Thursday’s several trade shakeups. They find the cupboard pretty bare after 9 offensive linemen went Round 1, but they luckily have plenty of talented players to choose from at other positions of need like wide receiver, cornerback and defensive line.
I won’t be projecting any trades in this Round 2 mock, though some will surely happen in real life. That said, here’s a shot at what could happen in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Travis Jones, DL, UConn
34. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson
35. Tennessee Titans: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia
36. New York Giants: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
37. Houston Texans: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State
38. New York Jets: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan
39. Chicago Bears: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
40. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty
41. Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan
42. Indianapolis Colts: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan
43. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati
44. Cleveland Browns: Logan Hall, DL, Houston
45. Baltimore Ravens: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
46. Detroit Lions: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming
47. Washington Commanders: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
48. Chicago Bears: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma
49. New Orleans Saints: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M
50. Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia
51. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati
53. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota
54. New England Patriots: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC
55. Arizona Cardinals: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma
56. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama
57. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
58. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss
59. Green Bay Packers: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State
60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis
61. San Francisco 49ers: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA
62. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama
63. Cincinnati Bengals: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan
64. Denver Broncos: Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss
