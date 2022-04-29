2022 NFL mock draft: Predicting Round 2 after Thursday’s picks

You thought that you wouldn’t have to see another mock draft now that Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is over. You thought wrong!

Yes, Day 1 has concluded after an entertaining night of selections. However, there are still plenty of selections still to be made, so why not take a shot at projecting what they might be?

The Bears are among the teams entering the fray for the first time in this year’s draft today, as multiple teams are without first-round picks, especially after Thursday’s several trade shakeups. They find the cupboard pretty bare after 9 offensive linemen went Round 1, but they luckily have plenty of talented players to choose from at other positions of need like wide receiver, cornerback and defensive line.

I won’t be projecting any trades in this Round 2 mock, though some will surely happen in real life. That said, here’s a shot at what could happen in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Travis Jones, DL, UConn

34. Minnesota Vikings: Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

35. Tennessee Titans: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

36. New York Giants: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

37. Houston Texans: Arnold Ebiketie, EDGE, Penn State

38. New York Jets: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

39. Chicago Bears: Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State

40. Seattle Seahawks: Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

41. Seattle Seahawks: David Ojabo, EDGE, Michigan

42. Indianapolis Colts: Skyy Moore, WR, Western Michigan

43. Atlanta Falcons: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

44. Cleveland Browns: Logan Hall, DL, Houston

45. Baltimore Ravens: Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn

46. Detroit Lions: Chad Muma, LB, Wyoming

47. Washington Commanders: Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor

48. Chicago Bears: Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma

49. New Orleans Saints: DeMarvin Leal, DL, Texas A&M

50. Kansas City Chiefs: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

51. Philadelphia Eagles: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

52. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alec Pierce, WR, Cincinnati

53. Green Bay Packers: Boye Mafe, EDGE, Minnesota

54. New England Patriots: Drake Jackson, EDGE, USC

55. Arizona Cardinals: Nik Bonitto, EDGE, Oklahoma

56. Dallas Cowboys: Jalen Tolbert, WR, South Alabama

57. Buffalo Bills: Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State

58. Atlanta Falcons: Matt Corral, QB, Ole Miss

59. Green Bay Packers: Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State

60. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Dylan Parham, OG, Memphis

61. San Francisco 49ers: Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA

62. Kansas City Chiefs: Christian Harris, LB, Alabama

63. Cincinnati Bengals: Luke Goedeke, OL, Central Michigan

64. Denver Broncos: Sam Williams, EDGE, Ole Miss