The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books and while there were nine offensive linemen that came off the board, there were only six wide receivers selected. The board actually lines up really well for the Chicago Bears as they head into night two, but I still feel a trade back is imminent for GM Ryan Poles as he looks to add more youth to his roster.

I ran through a rounds 2 through 7 mock draft at Pro Football Focus to see how the board could fall, and this time I just tried to maximize the value as I moved down the board. I pulled off two trades while picking up an extra pick in 2023.

Before I get into my mock, here are the teams that are currently slated to be picking in front of the Bears on Friday night.

33) Tampa Bay Buccaneers

34) Minnesota Vikings

35) Tennessee Titans

36) New York Giants

37) Houston Texans

38) New York Jets

Now here’s how I mocked it for the Bears.

2nd Round, Pick 39: George Pickens, WR, Georgia

Pickens is a legit X receiver that fits a need for the Bears, and he’d round out their receiving corps nicely.

Traded pick 48 to Dallas for picks 56 and 129, then traded pick 56 to the Chargers for picks 79, 123 and a 5th in the 2023 draft.

3rd Round, Pick 71: Zach Tom, OL, Wake Forrest

The value at offensive line wasn’t there in the second round so a couple trade backs to get the versatile Tom would give the Bears o-line room a boost.

3rd Round, Pick 79: Marcus Jones, CB, Houston

Jones has tremendous return ability, and would compete for nickel reps as a rookie.

4th Round, Pick 123: Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada

Doubs had big production for the Wolfpack, and followed that up with a fine showing at the Senior Bowl.

4th Round, Pick 129: Kellen Diesch, OL, Arizona State

He dominated at tackle for the Sun Devils, but his shorter arms could lead to guard in the NFL. His athleticism makes him a good fit for the Bears new offensive scheme.

5th Round, Pick 148: Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo

Size (6’2”, 209) and speed (4.36 forty) and he plays a physical brand of football. Chicago needs depth in the secondary and Anderson has traits to develop.

5th Round, Pick 150: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

EJ Snyder talked Williams up on our recent mock draft livestream, so with him sitting there in this mock I had to grab him. He’s an athletic 6’3”, 195 pound outside corner prospect.

6th Round, Pick 186: Curtis Brooks, DL, Cincinnati

Brooks had a fine pro day at 6’2”, 287, flashing the explosiveness and quickness to play the three-technique for the Bears.

However the board falls in those first six picks in round two, the Bears are going to have plenty of good options in front of them.