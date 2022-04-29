Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of CB Kyler Gordon at No. 39 overall

The Chicago Bears have made their first pick of the Ryan Poles era and it’s former Washington corner, Kyler Gordon at No. 39 overall.

Gordon, touted by some as a first-rounder by talent, should be a great fit in Chicago’s secondary for a long time. In addition, getting Jaylon Johnson a real long-term partner on the boundary has to be a boon to the Bears’ defense. Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, adding CB2 was undoubtedly a priority for Poles, Matt Eberflus, and Co.

Here’s how members of Bears Twitter, at large, reacted to Chicago’s selection of Gordon:

Kyler Gordon isn’t the pick I would’ve made at 39 for the #Bears, but I’m not totally against that pick at all.



Thread on him coming soon, but Gordon and Jaylon Johnson is a very good young CB tandem. Good help for their defense. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2022

1st choice: trade out

2nd choice: best offensive player available

Not a viable option: draft defense.



Don't care about the player. The approach is fundamentally flawed. Biggest investment in both FA and draft on defense. That's just a bad process, period. — Johnathan Wood (@Johnathan_Wood1) April 29, 2022

If all goes well, Kyler Gordon and Jaylon Johnson will be your DB's in Chicago's defense for years to come. #Bears — Zack Pearson (@Zack_Pearson) April 29, 2022

Kyler Gordon might become a really nice player but not going offense at 39 when this is a HUGE year for Justin Fields is missing the forest for the trees. I don't care about a defensive head coach, the focus needs to be offense. CB an obvious need but not THE need. #Bears — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 29, 2022

The draft gods shine on the Bears. Kyler Gordon didn't allow a touchdown in 18 college starts. He should be a year one starter. If he were a first round pick no one would have blinked. — Dan Pompei (@danpompei) April 29, 2022

Love Kyler Gordon for the Bears — Brad Spielberger, Esq. (@PFF_Brad) April 29, 2022

With the No. 39 pick of the draft...



Welcome to Chicago, @kyler_gordon pic.twitter.com/BtcH1m6SdP — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) April 29, 2022

Kyler Gordon is a day one starter opposite Jaylon Johnson. The #Bears absolutely need offense and more picks but this is solid value at #39. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) April 29, 2022

A+ Pick in Kyler Gordon. — The Irish Bears Show (@IrishBearsShow) April 29, 2022

Bears address a huge need with CB Kyler Gordon. Very happy with Poles' first draft pick. — Tom Pollin (@tjpollin) April 29, 2022

New Bears CB Kyler Gordon. Good pick! pic.twitter.com/7F0AMdQd0k — MonstaOfDaTriState (@scar179nyc) April 29, 2022

Quality pick by the #Bears!! Kyler Gordon is a damn good player!! #BearDown — Jerry Azumah (@JerryAzumah) April 29, 2022

#Bears fans, my breakdown of our new DB, @kyler_gordon!

- Good size

- Good ability to mirror

- Good straight line speed

- Great football instincts

- Always understands his rules

- Good explosion and acceleration

- Plays through the receivers hands

- Is a FIGHTER(perfect for Chi!) — Rahul Ramachandran (@R_Ramachandran1) April 29, 2022

So Kyler Gordon it is. They don't coach them much better than in Washington. Athletic freak corner who just needs technique refinement. Not mad at the pick! Let's go! Good start — Jordan Silveira (@JordanTSilveira) April 29, 2022