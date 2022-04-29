 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of CB Kyler Gordon at No. 39 overall

Here’s how social media reacted to the Bears adding Gordon to their secondary.

By Robert Zeglinski
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 06 Oregon at Washington Photo by Jeff Halstead/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears have made their first pick of the Ryan Poles era and it’s former Washington corner, Kyler Gordon at No. 39 overall.

Gordon, touted by some as a first-rounder by talent, should be a great fit in Chicago’s secondary for a long time. In addition, getting Jaylon Johnson a real long-term partner on the boundary has to be a boon to the Bears’ defense. Heading into the 2022 NFL Draft, adding CB2 was undoubtedly a priority for Poles, Matt Eberflus, and Co.

Here’s how members of Bears Twitter, at large, reacted to Chicago’s selection of Gordon:

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 8 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...