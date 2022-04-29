Film study: New Bears CB Kyler Gordon a pro-ready, fluid defender

The Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gordon didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 18 collegiate starts, and his very good tape — combined with his very good agility and explosion testing at his Pro Day — had many viewing him as a potential first-round pick. He had 2 interceptions and 7 pass deflections with a full season as a starter in 2021.

The Chicago Bears had a major hole at the cornerback position alongside Jaylon Johnson, and it seems like they’ve found his new running mate in the form of Gordon. The lack of offensive investment may concern some fans, but cornerback was a major need at a premier position, and Chicago seems to have found a key building block for their defense as they transition to Matt Eberflus’ new system.

I took to Twitter to break down Gordon’s game and what he brings to the table for the Bears:

THREAD: The #Bears have selected Washington CB Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 overall pick in the draft.



He should start Day 1 alongside Jaylon Johnson and fits a big need. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2022

Kyler Gordon is a competitor. He plays with a tough edge and is more than willing to compete at the catch point.



His ball skills have been improving over the course of the last few years. #Bears pic.twitter.com/yvAHMkLJYn — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2022

A big trait in Gordon’s game is his hip fluidity. He’s a smooth athlete who can change direction very well and accelerate upfield.



His testing was just okay, but the tape shows someone who can mirror route concepts and explode out of his breaks. #Bears pic.twitter.com/sn7FxleeLw — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2022

Gordon is also one of the best talking cornerbacks in the class. He’s a willing defender in run support who fights hard.



His motor will fit in well with Matt Eberflus’ scheme. #Bears pic.twitter.com/mdWO05LZWj — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2022

Overall, Kyler Gordon is a solid, high-floor selection who should start quickly for the #Bears.



I like the selection and am now even more intrigued by their other Round 2 pick. Figure you have to go offense next. pic.twitter.com/3oDcQJmDSD — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 29, 2022

Jacob joined Robert on his Bear With Me podcast to break Gordon down even more.