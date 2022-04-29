 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Film study: New Bears CB Kyler Gordon a pro-ready, fluid defender

WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the first of the Bears’ two second-round picks.

By Jacob Infante
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Gordon didn’t allow a single touchdown in coverage in 18 collegiate starts, and his very good tape — combined with his very good agility and explosion testing at his Pro Day — had many viewing him as a potential first-round pick. He had 2 interceptions and 7 pass deflections with a full season as a starter in 2021.

The Chicago Bears had a major hole at the cornerback position alongside Jaylon Johnson, and it seems like they’ve found his new running mate in the form of Gordon. The lack of offensive investment may concern some fans, but cornerback was a major need at a premier position, and Chicago seems to have found a key building block for their defense as they transition to Matt Eberflus’ new system.

I took to Twitter to break down Gordon’s game and what he brings to the table for the Bears:

Jacob joined Robert on his Bear With Me podcast to break Gordon down even more.

