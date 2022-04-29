Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of No. 48 overall, Jaquan Brisker

The Chicago Bears ended up staying at No. 48 overall and they made another doozy of a pick (in every respect): Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.
In addition to Kyler Gordon, Brisker should figure to be another Day 1 starter in Chicago’s secondary. The Bears can now boast Jaylon Johnson and two of the better defensive back prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a bold pick by GM Ryan Poles and almost certainly fits the bill of a tough-minded defensive coach like Matt Eberflus.
Here’s how segments of Twitter saw the pick of Brisker in the mid-second round.
Jaquan Brisker is another really good pick but FFS, man… This regime is really hanging Justin Fields out to dry right now. #Bears— Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 30, 2022
On the bright side:— Mikey “Beardown” Cuz (@BeardownCuz) April 30, 2022
Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon is an actual NFL-Caliber secondary.
Jaquan Brisker quick thoughts:— Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 30, 2022
• Starting S with Eddie Jackson
• Entire secondary now set.
• Great leader, disciplined, and a hard worker
• Versatile and a freak athlete.
• Not a direct need, but one of the BPA’s for sure.
Disappointed, but plus starter. #Bears
Nickel Defense Secondary— TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) April 30, 2022
CB1: Jaylon Johnson
CB2: Kyler Gordon
FS: Eddie Jackson
SS: Dane Cruikshank
Nickel: Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker might be a stud in the NFL.— TheSchlegdaddy (@TheJeffSchlegel) April 30, 2022
The value is good for the Bears taking him at 48.
Drafting 2 DBs at 39 and 48, failing to trade down from either pick, all while Justin Fields needs lots of help, is really damn stupid draft strategy. #NFLDraft
I like Jaquan Brisker, but… pic.twitter.com/fm9S7AbfCn— Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 30, 2022
It’s gonna be a young and feisty secondary in Chicago. Jaquan Brisker is outstanding! Still curious where the help for Justin Fields comes at. #Bears #NFLDraft— Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) April 30, 2022
Justin Fields on every third down next year pic.twitter.com/Mn2gATvtmk— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 30, 2022
Justin Fields looking for someone talented on offense. pic.twitter.com/ldvhD1Tv9W— Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 30, 2022
Everybody on the outside is PANICKED about Justin Fields not getting enough in year two.— DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) April 30, 2022
Nobody on the inside is, including Fields. https://t.co/yn0nvEEIw3
Objectively, Brisker is a very good pick. Outstanding safety talent.— Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 30, 2022
Subjectively, Brisker is a wildly frustrating pick — DBs don’t help Justin Fields shine.
Can understand both sides of how #Bears fans likely feel right now
Justin Fields is apparently going to throw the ball to himself this season.— Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 30, 2022
Are the Bears actively trying to make him fail? This offseason makes no sense for them.
If I were the Bears I would simply do _something_ to try to evaluate Justin Fields.— Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) April 30, 2022
The Bears' moves tell me two things:— Dhruv Koul (@DhruvKoul) April 30, 2022
1. They simply will not reach for a position they don't think matches value. It's fair to question scouting. But I like Brisker.
2. They believe Luke Getsy will help Justin Fields more than any rookie WR will.
Trade Justin Fields to Seattle @nflcommish pic.twitter.com/a09PXVL8bC— Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) April 30, 2022
Loading comments...