Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of No. 48 overall, Jaquan Brisker

The Chicago Bears ended up staying at No. 48 overall and they made another doozy of a pick (in every respect): Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

In addition to Kyler Gordon, Brisker should figure to be another Day 1 starter in Chicago’s secondary. The Bears can now boast Jaylon Johnson and two of the better defensive back prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a bold pick by GM Ryan Poles and almost certainly fits the bill of a tough-minded defensive coach like Matt Eberflus.

Here’s how segments of Twitter saw the pick of Brisker in the mid-second round.

Jaquan Brisker is another really good pick but FFS, man… This regime is really hanging Justin Fields out to dry right now. #Bears — Aaron Leming (@AaronLemingNFL) April 30, 2022

On the bright side:

Eddie Jackson, Jaquan Brisker, Jaylon Johnson, Kyler Gordon is an actual NFL-Caliber secondary. — Mikey “Beardown” Cuz (@BeardownCuz) April 30, 2022

Jaquan Brisker quick thoughts:



• Starting S with Eddie Jackson

• Entire secondary now set.

• Great leader, disciplined, and a hard worker

• Versatile and a freak athlete.

• Not a direct need, but one of the BPA’s for sure.



Disappointed, but plus starter. #Bears — Joseph Herff (@JosephHerffNFL) April 30, 2022

Nickel Defense Secondary



CB1: Jaylon Johnson

CB2: Kyler Gordon

FS: Eddie Jackson

SS: Dane Cruikshank

Nickel: Jaquan Brisker



— TonyThePodBoss (@TonythePodBoss) April 30, 2022

Jaquan Brisker might be a stud in the NFL.

The value is good for the Bears taking him at 48.

Drafting 2 DBs at 39 and 48, failing to trade down from either pick, all while Justin Fields needs lots of help, is really damn stupid draft strategy. #NFLDraft — TheSchlegdaddy (@TheJeffSchlegel) April 30, 2022

I like Jaquan Brisker, but… pic.twitter.com/fm9S7AbfCn — Max Markham (@MaxMarkhamNFL) April 30, 2022

It’s gonna be a young and feisty secondary in Chicago. Jaquan Brisker is outstanding! Still curious where the help for Justin Fields comes at. #Bears #NFLDraft — Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) April 30, 2022

Justin Fields on every third down next year pic.twitter.com/Mn2gATvtmk — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) April 30, 2022

Justin Fields looking for someone talented on offense. pic.twitter.com/ldvhD1Tv9W — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 30, 2022

Everybody on the outside is PANICKED about Justin Fields not getting enough in year two.



Nobody on the inside is, including Fields. https://t.co/yn0nvEEIw3 — DaBearsBlog (@dabearsblog) April 30, 2022

Objectively, Brisker is a very good pick. Outstanding safety talent.



Subjectively, Brisker is a wildly frustrating pick — DBs don’t help Justin Fields shine.



Can understand both sides of how #Bears fans likely feel right now — Robert Schmitz (@robertkschmitz) April 30, 2022

Justin Fields is apparently going to throw the ball to himself this season.



Are the Bears actively trying to make him fail? This offseason makes no sense for them. — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) April 30, 2022

If I were the Bears I would simply do _something_ to try to evaluate Justin Fields. — Lee Sharpe (@LeeSharpeNFL) April 30, 2022