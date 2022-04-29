 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reacts to the Bears’ selection of No. 48 overall, Jaquan Brisker

Here’s how social media sees the Bears’ selection of the safety.

Michigan v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears ended up staying at No. 48 overall and they made another doozy of a pick (in every respect): Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker.

In addition to Kyler Gordon, Brisker should figure to be another Day 1 starter in Chicago’s secondary. The Bears can now boast Jaylon Johnson and two of the better defensive back prospects from the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a bold pick by GM Ryan Poles and almost certainly fits the bill of a tough-minded defensive coach like Matt Eberflus.

Here’s how segments of Twitter saw the pick of Brisker in the mid-second round.

