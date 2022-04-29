 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Film study: New Bears S Jaquan Brisker a do-it-all steal

WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the second of the Bears’ two defensive picks in Round 2.

By Jacob Infante Updated
/ new
NCAA Football: Illinois at Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

No, Brisker doesn’t play offense, and no, the Bears don’t have much talent at all at the wide receiver position when compared to the rest of the league. It makes sense from a fan’s perspective to be upset with the selection for that reason alone, but don’t get it twisted: Brisker can ball.

He’s a well-rounded safety with very good range in coverage who hits hard and plays with a high motor on every down. Along with the selection of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, the Bears have worked very hard to rebuild their secondary, which was a major issue for them in 2021. Brisker projects as a great fit alongside Eddie Jackson, showing a lot of the same traits that Adrian Amos did in Chicago.

I headed to Twitter to break down Brisker’s game and what the Bears should expect from their newest safety:

Jacob joined Robert for some instant reactions on Brisker and his fit in Chicago.

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 8 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...