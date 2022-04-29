Film study: New Bears S Jaquan Brisker a do-it-all steal

The Chicago Bears have selected Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

No, Brisker doesn’t play offense, and no, the Bears don’t have much talent at all at the wide receiver position when compared to the rest of the league. It makes sense from a fan’s perspective to be upset with the selection for that reason alone, but don’t get it twisted: Brisker can ball.

He’s a well-rounded safety with very good range in coverage who hits hard and plays with a high motor on every down. Along with the selection of Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon, the Bears have worked very hard to rebuild their secondary, which was a major issue for them in 2021. Brisker projects as a great fit alongside Eddie Jackson, showing a lot of the same traits that Adrian Amos did in Chicago.

I headed to Twitter to break down Brisker’s game and what the Bears should expect from their newest safety:

THREAD: The #Bears have taken Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker with the No. 48 overall pick.



Their offense is a massive concern, but the secondary will be legit. Brisker is a stud. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Jaquan Brisker is an intelligent safety in coverage who reads route concepts well and jumps routes very well.



His acceleration out of his breaks in coverage and quick processor allows him to make plays on the ball. #Bears pic.twitter.com/amPaOH3Tks — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Brisker is a ballhawk in every sense of the word.



He’s aggressive in jumping routes, tracking the ball very well and showcasing great agility and a high motor to attack the ball. #Bears pic.twitter.com/svYxwUVrji — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Brisker’s also a hard hitter who tackles at an above-average rate and isn’t afraid of lowering the shoulder.



His physicality is encouraging to make him a valuable run defender. #Bears pic.twitter.com/260uU8mo4R — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

I get being mad at the Brisker pick, since the #Bears have an awful offensive roster on paper.



That said, I think Brisker is a monster. Valuable coverage safety who hits hard. He should be a very good starter in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/uZjNwHKgQb — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022

Jacob joined Robert for some instant reactions on Brisker and his fit in Chicago.