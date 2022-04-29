 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reacts to the Bears’ No. 71 selection, Tennessee WR Velus Jones

Here’s how the mob reacted to the Chicago Bears’ third selection

By Sam Householder
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 09 South Carolina at Tennessee Photo by Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Chicago Bears stayed put at the 71st spot in the third round and selected WR Velus Jones Jr. out of Tennessee in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Joining Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker, the Bears finally dipped onto the offensive side of the ball with the selection of receiver Jones.

Jones played at Tennessee and USC and didn’t have a ton of big production, topping out at 62 cathces, 807 yards and 7 TDs last season in Knoxville. He is 6’0” and 200 lbs. and ran a 4.31 40 yard dash. He had another 900 combined punt and kick return yards last season. He also returned two kick offs for touchdowns (one in 2019 at USC, one last season).

He has huge returner potential too. Our Jacob Infante called “Jakeem Grant on steroids” on the Livestream.

Here’s how #BearsTwitter reacted to the pick:

Our own Jacob Infante wasn’t crazy about it...

Very good athlete and he had return ability

Of course there was some snark too:

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 10 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...