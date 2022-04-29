Film study: New Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. a dynamic YAC threat

With the No. 71 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.
Jones broke out from a receiving production perspective in 2021, when he tallied 62 receptions, 807 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Volunteers. He proved to be a reliable kick returner over the course of his collegiate career, returning 2 kicks back for touchdowns and averaging 24.4 yards per return during his time in both Tennessee and USC.
There are concerns with Jones’ profile, turning 25 years old in May and not having an incredibly refined skillset as a route runner. That said, he’s a tremendous YAC threat with 4.31 speed, the lateral agility needed to change direction and make defenders miss, along with a powerful frame that allows him to shed would-be tacklers in the open field.
I took to Twitter to break down Jones’ profile and what he brings to the Bears’ wide receiver room:
THREAD: The #Bears added a WR in Tennessee’s Velus Jones Jr.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
He adds some much-needed speed and YAC ability to this offense.
Velus Jones Jr. is a very good weapon with the ball in his hands.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
He’s an explosive athlete, but he also has very good contact balance and creativity in the open field. #Bears pic.twitter.com/CsXn6ODfji
Jones has the deep speed needed to stretch the field vertically, and he can play outside or the slot.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
He ran a 4.31 40-yard dash at the Combine: he’s got speed for days. #Bears pic.twitter.com/J4asIgnt35
Jones is a very good returner, too. He returned 2 kicks for TDs in college and averaged 24.4 yards per kick return.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
Even if things don’t pan out on offense, he’ll bring a lot of value on special teams. #Bears pic.twitter.com/os3a9AGAGC
There are concerns with the Velus Jones Jr. pick. He’s not a super refined route runner. He’s gonna be 25 soon.— Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) April 30, 2022
The #Bears needed speed, though, and they got it here in Round 3. Time will tell what kind of role Jones plays on the offense.
Loading comments...