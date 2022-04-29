 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Film study: New Bears WR Velus Jones Jr. a dynamic YAC threat

WCG’s lead draft analyst breaks down the Bears’ Round 3 pick.

By Jacob Infante
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

With the No. 71 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Bears selected Tennessee wide receiver Velus Jones Jr.

Jones broke out from a receiving production perspective in 2021, when he tallied 62 receptions, 807 yards and 7 touchdowns for the Volunteers. He proved to be a reliable kick returner over the course of his collegiate career, returning 2 kicks back for touchdowns and averaging 24.4 yards per return during his time in both Tennessee and USC.

There are concerns with Jones’ profile, turning 25 years old in May and not having an incredibly refined skillset as a route runner. That said, he’s a tremendous YAC threat with 4.31 speed, the lateral agility needed to change direction and make defenders miss, along with a powerful frame that allows him to shed would-be tacklers in the open field.

I took to Twitter to break down Jones’ profile and what he brings to the Bears’ wide receiver room:

