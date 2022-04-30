 clock menu more-arrow no yes

NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take EDGE Dominique Robinson at pick 174

Ryan Poles has been wheeling and dealing!

By Josh Sunderbruch
Buffalo v Miami Ohio Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images

With the 174th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have picked Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH).

Robinson has earned concern from scouts regarding his ability to play the run, but in 12 games last season he earned 8.5 tackles for a loss and another 4.5 sacks. He was expected to go in the third or fourth round by NFL.com, and many of his issues can be attributed to his relative lack of experience at the position. He was a quarterback in high school, became a wide receiver in college, and then he converted to a defensive player only to have his development interrupted by Covid-19.

