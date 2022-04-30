NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take EDGE Dominique Robinson at pick 174

With the 174th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have picked Dominique Robinson, EDGE, Miami (OH).

Robinson has earned concern from scouts regarding his ability to play the run, but in 12 games last season he earned 8.5 tackles for a loss and another 4.5 sacks. He was expected to go in the third or fourth round by NFL.com, and many of his issues can be attributed to his relative lack of experience at the position. He was a quarterback in high school, became a wide receiver in college, and then he converted to a defensive player only to have his development interrupted by Covid-19.

Dominique Robinson is a DE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 9.73 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 39 out of 1413 DE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/gOzZ0zSwhY #RAS pic.twitter.com/V4pNrjg8Je — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 18, 2022

