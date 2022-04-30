NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take OL Zachary Thomas at pick 186

With the 186th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have chosen Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman from San Diego State University.

GM Ryan Poles has added another athletic offensive lineman in the 6’5”, 308 pound Thomas. He started at both the right and left tackle spots for SDSU, while also getting a few starts at guard early in his collegiate career as well. Some scouts are projecting a move inside to guard in the NFL, where his quickness and pad level could allow him to find a home.

“Tackle-to-guard prospect with run-blocking talent to work with,” writes Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “Thomas is a fit for zone-scheme teams as a sticky move blocker with the ability to shift and stay connected while continuing to keep his feet moving. He lacks the desired mass and power to generate much downhill push, but improved hand placement could help.”

Zachary Thomas was drafted with pick 186 of round 6 in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 8.98 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 134 out of 1298 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/s7QR7OVCzz #RAS #Bears pic.twitter.com/zzpi7GdOSv — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) April 30, 2022

