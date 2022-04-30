 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

NFL Draft Results 2022: Chicago Bears take OL Zachary Thomas at pick 186

Chicago’s 6th round pick is in!

By Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. Updated
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 19 San Diego State at UNLV Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 186th selection of the 2022 NFL Draft the Chicago Bears have chosen Zachary Thomas, offensive lineman from San Diego State University.

GM Ryan Poles has added another athletic offensive lineman in the 6’5”, 308 pound Thomas. He started at both the right and left tackle spots for SDSU, while also getting a few starts at guard early in his collegiate career as well. Some scouts are projecting a move inside to guard in the NFL, where his quickness and pad level could allow him to find a home.

“Tackle-to-guard prospect with run-blocking talent to work with,” writes Lance Zierlein of NFL.com. “Thomas is a fit for zone-scheme teams as a sticky move blocker with the ability to shift and stay connected while continuing to keep his feet moving. He lacks the desired mass and power to generate much downhill push, but improved hand placement could help.”

Poll

What is your grade for the Bears’ selection of OL Zachary Thomas at pick 186?

view results
  • 0%
    A
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    B
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    C
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Make sure you subscribe to the Windy City Gridiron Podcast Channel to stay on top of all our audio coverage of this year’s draft and so much more.

The video home to our WCG Podcast Channel is on YouTube at 2nd City Gridiron, so be sure to subscribe there as well for our pods plus other fun video content.

Windy City Gridiron Twitter: @WCGridiron

2nd City Gridiron Twitter: @2ndCityGridiron

WCG Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

In This Stream

Chicago Bears 2022 Draft Pick and Trade Tracker

View all 23 stories

Next Up In News

Loading comments...