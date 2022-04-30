Chicago Bears 2022 UDFA News and Rumor tracker

The 2022 NFL Draft may be over but the work of the Chicago Bears is far from complete. Chicago has more open roster spots than just about every team in the NFL, so that means plenty of undrafted free agents will be clamoring for a chance to impress Bears’ brass.

With the bonus money limited to just $167,944 for each team’s class of UDFAs they sign, you should expect some players and their agents to occasionally drum up rumors on social media to spike interest. Keep in mind that we’ll see a few errant leaks about players singing with various teams, but don’t assume it’s a done deal until the teams actually announce a signing as official.

We’ll be on top of all the Bears’ news and rumors right here all weekend long in this UDFA News and Rumor Tracker.

Signed UDFAs

Rookie Camp Invites

Matthew Coghlin, K, Michigan State (link)

De’Montre Tuggle, RB, Ohio (link)

Jamal Brooks, LB, South Alabama (link)

