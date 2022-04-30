Bears trade a 2023 6th for two 2022 7th round picks

Chicago Bears’ general manager Ryan Poles was busy this morning trying to find a way to maximize his NFL Draft day three options, so he sent a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Los Angeles Chargers for two seventh-round picks today. The Bears now have L.A.’s back to back selections at 254 and 255 overall.

Getting 2 extra late bites at the apple this year is a way to ensure snagging a couple guys that could have fallen out of the draft into the undrafted free agent market.

Here’s where the Bears currently stand with their 2022 picks.

Round 2: pick 39 - Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington (link)

Round 2: pick 48 (from L.A. Chargers) - Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State (link)

Round 3: pick 71 - Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee (link)

Round 5: pick 148 (from Houston) -

Round 5: pick 150 -

Round 6: pick 186 -

Round 7: pick 254 (From L.A. Chargers) -

Round 7: pick 255 - (From L.A. Chargers) -

Do you guys like the Bears’ decision to pick up a couple extra selections this year?